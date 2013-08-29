Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.00 01.50/02.00 01.50/02.00 08.06% 08.06% 08.06% (Aug 27) 1000 02.00/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.00/01.75 05.59% 05.59% 05.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 57.00/59.00 112.00/115.00 159.00/162.00 204.00/209.00 1100 58.00/60.00 114.00/116.00 162.50/165.50 206.00/211.00 1200 58.00/61.00 115.00/118.00 163.00/167.00 209.00/214.00 1300 57.50/60.50 114.00/119.00 162.00/167.00 207.50/212.50 1400 57.00/60.00 114.00/117.00 160.00/164.00 204.00/209.00 1500 57.00/60.00 113.00/116.00 159.00/162.00 204.00/207.00 1600 57.00/60.00 113.00/117.00 159.00/164.00 203.00/208.00 1715 56.50/59.50 113.50/117.50 160.00/164.00 203.50/207.50 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 57.00/59.00 109.50/111.50 154.00/156.00 197.50/200.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 247.00/252.00 285.00/290.00 323.50/328.50 368.50/373.50 1100 250.50/255.50 286.50/291.50 322.50/327.50 366.50/371.50 1200 253.00/258.00 290.00/295.00 328.00/333.00 371.00/376.00 1300 251.00/256.00 287.00/292.00 323.50/328.50 366.50/371.50 1400 246.00/251.00 281.00/286.00 316.00/321.00 356.00/361.00 1500 246.00/250.00 279.50/283.50 313.00/317.00 354.00/358.00 1600 245.00/250.00 279.00/284.00 313.00/318.00 353.00/358.00 1715 246.50/250.50 282.00/287.00 317.00/322.00 357.50/362.50 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 239.50/244.50 274.50/279.50 309.50/314.50 351.50/356.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 405.00/410.00 442.00/447.00 479.00/484.00 510.00/515.00 1100 402.50/407.50 439.50/444.50 476.50/481.50 508.00/513.00 1200 407.00/412.00 444.00/449.00 481.00/486.00 513.00/518.00 1300 402.50/407.50 440.00/445.00 477.00/482.00 509.00/514.00 1400 392.00/397.00 429.00/434.00 466.00/471.00 498.00/503.00 1500 389.00/394.00 425.00/430.00 461.00/466.00 492.50/497.50 1600 388.00/393.00 424.00/429.00 460.00/465.00 492.00/497.00 1715 392.50/397.50 428.50/433.50 465.00/470.00 497.00/502.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 387.00/392.00 423.50/428.50 460.00/465.00 01.25/02.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.05% 9.83% 9.47% 9.02% 8.70% 8.49% 1100 10.23% 9.97% 9.69% 9.11% 8.83% 8.53% 1200 10.23% 10.02% 9.67% 9.17% 8.84% 8.57% 1300 10.23% 10.10% 9.72% 9.18% 8.85% 8.55% 1400 10.13% 10.00% 9.55% 9.01% 8.66% 8.36% 1500 10.16% 9.94% 9.49% 8.99% 8.67% 8.32% 1600 10.12% 9.95% 9.52% 8.96% 8.62% 8.29% 1715 9.93% 9.88% 9.44% 8.86% 8.56% 8.29% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 9.99% 9.68% 9.28% 8.85% 8.62% 8.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.34% 8.20% 8.02% 7.85% 7.72% 7.58% 1100 8.32% 8.16% 7.97% 7.81% 7.68% 7.56% 1200 8.39% 8.19% 8.00% 7.83% 7.69% 7.57% 1300 8.35% 8.17% 7.98% 7.83% 7.70% 7.58% 1400 8.14% 7.92% 7.76% 7.62% 7.51% 7.40% 1500 8.07% 7.88% 7.72% 7.57% 7.45% 7.34% 1600 8.06% 7.85% 7.67% 7.52% 7.40% 7.31% 1715 8.07% 7.86% 7.68% 7.52% 7.40% 7.30% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 8.15% 8.00% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 7.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.8000/68.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com