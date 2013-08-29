Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 08.75/09.75 01.75/01.95 07.00/07.80 09.44% 09.44% 09.44% (Aug 28) 1000 03.00/04.00 01.50/02.00 01.50/02.00 08.06% 08.06% 08.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 50.00/53.00 105.50/109.50 151.50/155.50 195.50/199.50 1100 50.00/52.00 102.00/107.00 145.00/150.00 186.00/191.00 1200 50.00/53.00 104.00/107.00 146.00/151.00 185.50/190.50 1300 49.50/52.50 104.00/108.00 147.00/157.00 188.00/198.00 1400 48.00/53.00 100.00/108.00 143.00/153.00 183.00/193.00 1500 49.50/52.50 100.00/103.00 138.50/142.50 174.00/179.00 1600 50.50/53.50 100.00/108.00 142.00/152.00 179.00/189.00 1715 50.50/52.00 103.50/106.50 146.00/151.00 182.00/187.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 56.50/59.50 113.50/117.50 160.00/164.00 203.50/207.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.50/242.50 272.50/277.50 307.50/312.50 347.50/352.50 1100 224.00/229.00 256.00/261.00 288.00/293.00 324.00/329.00 1200 223.50/228.50 254.00/264.00 284.50/294.50 320.50/330.50 1300 226.50/236.50 258.00/268.00 289.50/299.50 326.50/336.50 1400 221.00/231.00 252.00/262.00 283.00/293.00 319.00/329.00 1500 207.50/212.50 233.00/243.00 258.50/268.50 290.00/300.00 1600 213.00/223.00 240.00/250.00 267.00/277.00 300.00/310.00 1715 216.00/221.00 240.50/250.50 265.00/275.00 297.00/307.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 246.50/250.50 282.00/287.00 317.00/322.00 357.50/362.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.00/387.00 417.50/422.50 453.00/458.00 484.00/489.00 1100 356.00/361.00 389.00/394.00 422.00/427.00 452.00/457.00 1200 352.00/362.00 384.00/394.00 416.00/426.00 445.00/455.00 1300 358.50/368.50 391.50/401.50 424.50/434.50 454.00/464.00 1400 351.00/361.00 384.00/394.00 417.00/427.00 447.00/457.00 1500 319.50/329.50 350.00/360.00 380.50/390.50 408.00/418.00 1600 331.00/341.00 363.00/373.00 395.00/405.00 424.00/434.00 1715 328.00/338.00 360.00/370.00 392.00/402.00 420.00/430.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 392.50/397.50 428.50/433.50 465.00/470.00 497.00/502.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.23% 9.88% 9.42% 8.91% 8.59% 8.31% 1100 10.11% 9.59% 9.06% 8.51% 8.12% 7.81% 1200 10.21% 9.68% 9.10% 8.48% 8.10% 7.82% 1300 10.12% 9.74% 9.30% 8.69% 8.27% 7.93% 1400 10.01% 9.55% 9.07% 8.48% 8.09% 7.76% 1500 10.06% 9.28% 8.61% 7.96% 7.52% 7.19% 1600 10.32% 9.60% 9.05% 8.34% 7.84% 7.44% 1715 10.32% 9.79% 9.22% 8.44% 7.94% 7.52% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 9.93% 9.88% 9.44% 8.86% 8.56% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.07% 7.86% 7.69% 7.54% 7.41% 7.27% 1100 7.57% 7.34% 7.18% 7.03% 6.91% 6.81% 1200 7.54% 7.32% 7.14% 6.99% 6.85% 6.74% 1300 7.66% 7.44% 7.26% 7.11% 6.98% 6.86% 1400 7.50% 7.28% 7.12% 6.98% 6.86% 6.76% 1500 6.86% 6.64% 6.50% 6.38% 6.28% 6.20% 1600 7.12% 6.90% 6.77% 6.65% 6.55% 6.47% 1715 7.14% 6.90% 6.77% 6.66% 6.56% 6.47% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 8.07% 7.86% 7.68% 7.52% 7.40% 7.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5500/66.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com