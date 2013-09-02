Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.00 07.00/08.00 N/A 09.51% 09.51% N/A (Aug 29) 1000 08.75/09.75 01.75/01.95 07.00/07.80 09.44% 09.44% 09.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 49.00/52.00 102.00/106.00 145.00/149.00 181.00/186.00 1100 49.00/52.00 101.00/105.00 144.00/154.00 179.00/189.00 1200 49.00/53.00 101.00/105.00 145.00/150.00 180.50/185.50 1300 49.00/53.00 101.00/106.00 145.00/150.00 182.00/187.00 1400 49.50/53.50 102.50/106.50 149.00/154.00 187.50/192.50 1500 49.50/53.50 102.00/106.00 148.00/152.00 187.00/192.00 1600 49.00/53.00 101.00/106.00 145.00/150.00 185.00/190.00 1715 49.00/52.00 101.00/105.00 145.00/150.00 183.00/188.00 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 50.50/52.00 103.50/106.50 146.00/151.00 182.00/187.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/220.00 241.00/246.00 267.00/277.00 300.00/310.00 1100 211.00/221.00 237.50/247.50 264.00/274.00 295.00/305.00 1200 214.00/224.00 238.00/248.00 262.50/272.50 294.50/304.50 1300 216.00/226.00 242.50/252.50 269.00/279.00 302.00/312.00 1400 224.00/234.00 252.00/262.00 280.00/290.00 319.00/329.00 1500 224.00/229.00 251.00/256.00 278.00/283.00 315.00/320.00 1600 223.00/233.00 251.50/261.50 280.00/290.00 316.00/326.00 1715 218.00/223.00 246.50/251.50 275.00/280.00 311.00/316.00 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 216.00/221.00 240.50/250.50 265.00/275.00 297.00/307.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.00/341.00 363.00/373.00 395.00/405.00 424.00/434.00 1100 325.00/335.00 356.00/366.00 387.00/397.00 416.00/426.00 1200 324.50/334.50 355.00/365.00 387.00/397.00 415.50/425.50 1300 333.00/343.00 365.00/375.00 397.00/407.00 427.00/437.00 1400 351.50/361.50 384.50/394.50 418.00/428.00 448.00/458.00 1500 347.00/354.00 381.00/388.00 415.00/422.00 445.00/452.00 1600 348.00/358.00 382.00/392.00 416.00/426.00 448.00/458.00 1715 343.00/348.00 376.00/381.00 409.00/414.00 439.00/444.00 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 328.00/338.00 360.00/370.00 392.00/402.00 420.00/430.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.08% 9.61% 9.05% 8.32% 7.82% 7.40% 1100 10.11% 9.61% 9.20% 8.37% 7.81% 7.40% 1200 10.25% 9.64% 9.17% 8.39% 7.95% 7.45% 1300 10.24% 9.66% 9.16% 8.44% 8.01% 7.58% 1400 10.33% 9.78% 9.40% 8.69% 8.30% 7.86% 1500 10.39% 9.79% 9.38% 8.72% 8.26% 7.81% 1600 10.29% 9.70% 9.22% 8.63% 8.31% 7.89% 1715 10.29% 9.76% 9.29% 8.60% 8.12% 7.74% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 10.32% 9.79% 9.22% 8.44% 7.94% 7.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 6.91% 6.77% 6.65% 6.56% 6.47% 1100 7.07% 6.82% 6.68% 6.56% 6.46% 6.38% 1200 7.08% 6.85% 6.71% 6.58% 6.49% 6.41% 1300 7.24% 7.01% 6.87% 6.75% 6.64% 6.57% 1400 7.54% 7.39% 7.23% 7.10% 6.98% 6.88% 1500 7.47% 7.29% 7.16% 7.05% 6.95% 6.86% 1600 7.57% 7.36% 7.20% 7.09% 6.99% 6.91% 1715 7.44% 7.26% 7.12% 7.00% 6.89% 6.81% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 7.14% 6.90% 6.77% 6.66% 6.56% 6.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.7000/65.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com