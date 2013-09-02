Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.75/2.00 N/A N/A 09.69% (Aug 30) 1000 07.00/08.00 07.00/08.00 N/A 09.51% 09.51% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 48.50/51.50 101.50/104.50 147.50/152.50 189.00/194.00 1100 47.00/50.00 99.00/104.00 143.00/149.00 183.00/189.00 1200 48.00/51.00 100.00/103.00 144.00/149.00 184.00/189.00 1300 47.50/50.50 99.50/102.50 144.00/149.00 184.00/189.00 1400 48.00/50.00 100.00/103.00 144.50/149.50 184.50/189.50 1500 47.50/50.50 99.50/102.50 145.00/150.00 185.50/190.50 1600 47.00/51.00 99.00/103.00 145.00/150.00 187.00/192.00 1715 47.00/51.00 99.00/103.00 144.00/149.00 186.00/191.00 (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 49.00/52.00 101.00/105.00 145.00/150.00 183.00/188.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/233.50 256.50/266.50 284.00/294.00 321.50/331.50 1100 221.00/231.00 249.00/259.00 278.00/288.00 316.00/326.00 1200 222.00/227.00 251.50/258.50 279.00/289.00 317.00/327.00 1300 222.00/229.00 252.00/259.00 282.00/289.00 320.00/330.00 1400 223.50/228.50 254.00/261.00 285.00/292.00 325.00/335.00 1500 225.00/230.00 255.50/262.50 286.50/293.50 326.50/336.50 1600 227.00/237.00 259.00/269.00 291.00/301.00 331.00/341.00 1715 226.00/236.00 257.00/267.00 288.00/298.00 328.00/338.00 (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 218.00/223.00 246.50/251.50 275.00/280.00 311.00/316.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 354.50/364.50 388.50/398.50 423.00/433.00 454.00/464.00 1100 349.00/359.00 384.00/394.00 419.00/429.00 450.00/460.00 1200 350.00/360.00 385.00/395.00 420.00/430.00 451.00/461.00 1300 353.00/363.00 387.50/397.50 422.00/432.00 453.00/463.00 1400 359.00/369.00 394.00/404.00 429.00/439.00 460.00/470.00 1500 360.50/370.50 395.50/405.50 430.50/440.50 462.00/472.00 1600 364.00/374.00 399.00/409.00 434.00/444.00 465.00/475.00 1715 361.00/371.00 396.00/406.00 431.00/441.00 462.00/472.00 (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 343.00/348.00 376.00/381.00 409.00/414.00 439.00/444.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.49% 9.92% 9.52% 8.89% 8.51% 8.12% 1100 10.22% 9.76% 9.27% 8.66% 8.33% 7.90% 1200 10.39% 9.77% 9.31% 8.67% 8.29% 7.94% 1300 10.29% 9.73% 9.30% 8.67% 8.32% 7.95% 1400 10.24% 9.72% 9.28% 8.64% 8.30% 7.97% 1500 10.28% 9.73% 9.35% 8.73% 8.39% 8.05% 1600 10.27% 9.72% 9.36% 8.82% 8.55% 8.20% 1715 10.27% 9.71% 9.30% 8.77% 8.51% 8.14% (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 10.29% 9.76% 9.29% 8.60% 8.12% 7.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.56% 7.40% 7.26% 7.17% 7.06% 1100 7.61% 7.45% 7.30% 7.19% 7.11% 7.01% 1200 7.64% 7.47% 7.33% 7.21% 7.13% 7.03% 1300 7.68% 7.54% 7.38% 7.25% 7.16% 7.05% 1400 7.73% 7.61% 7.46% 7.33% 7.23% 7.12% 1500 7.80% 7.68% 7.52% 7.38% 7.29% 7.18% 1600 7.94% 7.77% 7.59% 7.44% 7.34% 7.22% 1715 7.86% 7.70% 7.53% 7.39% 7.29% 7.18% (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 7.44% 7.26% 7.12% 7.00% 6.89% 6.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0000/66.0100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com