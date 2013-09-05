Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.40/04.00 01.70/02.00 01.70/2.00 09.10% 09.10% 09.10% (Sep 3) 1000 03.20/04.00 01.60/02.00 01.60/2.00 08.74% 08.74% 08.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 44.00/46.00 95.50/98.50 141.00/144.00 183.50/186.50 1100 44.50/46.00 96.50/98.50 142.00/145.00 183.50/186.50 1200 43.50/47.50 94.50/98.50 140.00/145.00 181.00/186.00 1300 44.50/45.50 95.50/96.50 140.50/142.50 180.50/183.50 1400 43.50/46.50 94.50/97.50 139.00/143.00 180.00/185.00 1500 43.50/46.50 95.00/98.00 140.00/143.00 181.50/186.50 1600 44.00/47.00 95.00/98.00 139.00/143.00 181.00/186.00 1715 44.00/46.00 94.50/97.50 139.00/142.00 181.00/184.00 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 46.00/49.00 98.00/102.00 143.00/147.00 185.00/190.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.50/227.50 252.50/257.50 282.50/287.50 319.50/324.50 1100 223.50/228.50 252.50/257.50 281.50/286.50 319.50/324.50 1200 220.00/227.00 248.50/255.50 277.50/284.50 315.50/322.50 1300 219.50/223.50 247.50/250.50 276.00/280.00 312.00/316.00 1400 219.50/224.50 249.00/254.00 279.00/284.00 317.00/322.00 1500 221.00/226.00 250.50/255.50 280.50/285.50 317.50/324.50 1600 221.00/226.00 251.00/256.00 281.00/286.00 318.00/323.00 1715 220.00/225.00 250.00/255.00 280.00/285.00 317.00/322.00 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 225.00/235.00 256.00/266.00 287.00/297.00 326.00/336.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 352.50/357.50 387.00/392.00 421.50/426.50 452.00/457.00 1100 352.50/357.50 386.50/391.50 421.00/426.00 451.00/456.00 1200 348.00/355.00 381.50/388.50 415.00/422.00 446.00/453.00 1300 343.50/347.50 376.50/380.50 409.50/413.50 439.00/443.00 1400 349.00/354.00 382.50/387.50 416.00/421.00 446.00/451.00 1500 350.50/357.50 384.00/391.00 417.50/424.50 447.50/454.50 1600 351.00/356.00 385.00/390.00 419.00/424.00 450.00/455.00 1715 349.50/354.50 383.00/388.00 416.50/421.50 447.00/452.00 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 359.00/369.00 394.00/404.00 429.00/439.00 460.00/470.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.80% 9.34% 8.93% 8.46% 8.10% 7.74% 1100 09.95% 9.48% 9.06% 8.55% 8.20% 7.80% 1200 10.00% 9.45% 9.05% 8.53% 8.16% 7.76% 1300 09.93% 9.41% 9.00% 8.47% 8.09% 7.68% 1400 09.90% 9.38% 8.96% 8.47% 8.11% 7.74% 1500 09.96% 9.46% 9.04% 8.57% 8.19% 7.82% 1600 10.02% 9.44% 8.99% 8.54% 8.18% 7.82% 1715 09.92% 9.39% 8.95% 8.49% 8.14% 7.79% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 10.01% 9.53% 9.07% 8.59% 8.31% 7.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.27% 7.12% 7.00% 6.90% 6.81% 1100 7.50% 7.34% 7.18% 7.06% 6.96% 6.86% 1200 7.47% 7.31% 7.15% 7.02% 6.92% 6.84% 1300 7.39% 7.21% 7.04% 6.91% 6.81% 6.72% 1400 7.47% 7.32% 7.15% 7.02% 6.91% 6.82% 1500 7.54% 7.38% 7.22% 7.09% 6.98% 6.88% 1600 7.53% 7.36% 7.20% 7.08% 6.98% 6.89% 1715 7.50% 7.33% 7.17% 7.04% 6.93% 6.84% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 7.66% 7.50% 7.33% 7.20% 7.10% 6.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0650/67.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com