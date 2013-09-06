Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.25/10.00 01.25/02.00 06.00/08.00 08.03% 06.92% 08.31% (Sep 4) 1000 03.40/04.00 01.70/02.00 01.70/2.00 09.10% 09.10% 09.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/39.00 84.00/89.00 126.00/133.00 165.50/175.50 1100 34.00/39.00 84.00/89.00 126.50/133.50 165.50/175.50 1200 35.00/38.00 84.00/88.00 127.00/132.00 166.00/174.00 1300 34.50/37.50 85.00/90.00 128.00/133.00 167.00/174.00 1400 34.50/37.50 84.50/87.50 127.00/134.00 165.50/172.50 1500 33.00/37.00 84.00/93.00 126.00/131.00 165.00/173.00 1600 34.50/37.50 85.00/89.00 126.50/132.50 164.50/171.50 1715 35.00/38.00 85.00/89.00 128.00/132.00 166.00/171.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 44.00/46.00 94.50/97.50 139.00/142.00 181.00/184.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.50/212.50 230.00/240.00 258.00/268.00 291.00/301.00 1100 202.50/212.50 230.00/240.00 258.00/268.00 293.00/303.00 1200 203.00/213.00 232.00/242.00 261.00/271.00 296.00/306.00 1300 203.00/210.00 232.00/239.00 261.00/271.00 296.00/306.00 1400 202.00/209.00 229.50/236.50 257.00/264.00 290.50/300.50 1500 201.00/209.00 228.00/236.00 255.00/263.00 290.00/298.00 1600 200.00/207.00 227.00/234.00 254.00/264.00 288.00/298.00 1715 202.00/207.00 229.50/234.50 257.00/262.00 291.00/296.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 220.00/225.00 250.00/255.00 280.00/285.00 317.00/322.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.00/332.00 354.00/364.00 386.00/396.00 415.00/425.00 1100 324.50/334.50 356.50/366.50 389.00/399.00 418.00/428.00 1200 327.00/337.00 359.00/369.00 391.00/401.00 420.00/430.00 1300 327.00/337.00 359.00/369.00 391.00/401.00 420.00/430.00 1400 321.00/331.00 352.50/362.50 384.50/394.50 413.00/423.00 1500 320.00/328.00 351.00/359.00 382.00/390.00 411.00/419.00 1600 317.00/327.00 348.00/358.00 379.00/389.00 407.00/417.00 1715 320.00/325.00 351.00/356.00 382.00/387.00 410.00/415.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 349.50/354.50 383.00/388.00 416.50/421.50 447.00/452.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.72% 9.17% 8.74% 8.28% 7.87% 7.50% 1100 09.67% 9.15% 8.72% 8.25% 7.83% 7.46% 1200 09.67% 9.13% 8.72% 8.26% 7.89% 7.56% 1300 09.70% 9.24% 8.77% 8.26% 7.84% 7.53% 1400 09.58% 9.14% 8.71% 8.17% 7.76% 7.40% 1500 09.60% 9.19% 8.62% 8.16% 7.73% 7.36% 1600 09.64% 9.15% 8.65% 8.11% 7.68% 7.33% 1715 09.73% 9.20% 8.70% 8.16% 7.75% 7.39% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 09.92% 9.39% 8.95% 8.49% 8.14% 7.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.00% 6.87% 6.75% 6.65% 6.58% 1100 7.20% 7.02% 6.89% 6.77% 6.67% 6.60% 1200 7.30% 7.10% 6.96% 6.83% 6.73% 6.65% 1300 7.30% 7.10% 6.96% 6.83% 6.73% 6.65% 1400 7.13% 6.95% 6.81% 6.69% 6.59% 6.52% 1500 7.09% 6.91% 6.76% 6.64% 6.54% 6.47% 1600 7.08% 6.88% 6.73% 6.61% 6.50% 6.43% 1715 7.12% 6.91% 6.75% 6.63% 6.53% 6.46% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 7.50% 7.33% 7.17% 7.04% 6.93% 6.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0100/66.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com