Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.40/04.00 01.70/02.00 01.70/02.00 09.95% 09.95% 09.95% (Sep 20) 1000 07.00/08.00 05.50/06.00 01.50/02.00 10.28% 10.77% 08.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/10.00 60.50/63.50 104.50/107.50 150.50/154.50 1100 08.25/10.25 61.00/64.00 105.50/109.50 152.00/157.00 1200 08.50/10.50 61.00/64.00 106.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1300 08.50/10.50 61.50/64.50 107.00/111.00 154.00/158.00 1400 08.50/10.50 61.50/64.50 106.50/110.50 153.50/157.50 1500 08.50/10.50 61.50/64.50 106.50/110.50 153.50/157.50 1600 08.50/10.50 62.00/65.00 106.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1715 08.50/10.50 61.50/64.50 105.50/109.50 152.00/156.00 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 10.00/12.00 61.50/64.50 105.50/108.50 151.50/155.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/198.50 229.00/234.00 264.50/269.50 306.50/312.50 1100 196.00/201.00 232.00/237.00 268.00/273.00 311.00/316.00 1200 197.00/202.00 233.50/238.50 270.00/275.00 313.00/318.00 1300 199.00/204.00 235.50/240.50 272.00/277.00 315.00/320.00 1400 198.00/203.00 234.00/239.00 270.50/275.50 313.50/318.50 1500 197.50/202.50 234.00/239.00 270.50/275.50 313.50/318.50 1600 197.00/202.00 233.00/238.00 269.00/274.00 312.00/317.00 1715 196.00/201.00 232.00/237.00 268.00/273.00 310.00/315.00 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 195.50/200.50 230.50/235.50 265.50/270.50 306.50/311.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 338.00/344.00 370.50/376.50 403.50/409.50 434.00/440.00 1100 342.50/347.50 375.50/380.50 408.50/413.50 439.00/444.00 1200 345.50/350.50 378.50/383.50 411.50/416.50 442.00/447.00 1300 347.50/352.50 380.50/385.50 413.50/418.50 444.00/449.00 1400 345.00/350.00 378.00/383.00 411.00/416.00 441.50/446.50 1500 345.50/350.50 378.50/383.50 411.50/416.50 442.00/447.00 1600 344.00/349.00 377.00/382.00 410.00/415.00 440.00/445.00 1715 342.00/347.00 375.00/380.00 408.00/413.00 438.00/443.00 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 337.50/342.50 370.00/375.00 402.50/407.50 432.00/437.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.09% 9.59% 9.24% 8.98% 8.71% 8.51% 1100 10.16% 9.69% 9.34% 9.08% 8.80% 8.60% 1200 10.17% 9.74% 9.38% 9.13% 8.86% 8.67% 1300 10.24% 9.82% 9.43% 9.21% 8.93% 8.73% 1400 10.22% 9.76% 9.38% 9.15% 8.86% 8.66% 1500 10.23% 9.77% 9.39% 9.13% 8.86% 8.66% 1600 10.30% 9.73% 9.35% 9.10% 8.82% 8.62% 1715 10.23% 9.69% 9.30% 9.06% 8.79% 8.59% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 10.02% 9.55% 9.24% 9.04% 8.74% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.10% 7.89% 7.73% 7.60% 7.45% 1100 8.45% 8.18% 7.97% 7.80% 7.66% 7.52% 1200 8.52% 8.26% 8.04% 7.86% 7.72% 7.57% 1300 8.56% 8.29% 8.07% 7.89% 7.75% 7.59% 1400 8.50% 8.22% 8.01% 7.83% 7.69% 7.54% 1500 8.51% 8.24% 8.02% 7.84% 7.70% 7.55% 1600 8.46% 8.20% 7.99% 7.81% 7.66% 7.52% 1715 8.42% 8.16% 7.95% 7.78% 7.63% 7.49% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 8.34% 8.06% 7.87% 7.70% 7.55% 7.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6000/62.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com