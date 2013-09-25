Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.00 01.75/02.00 01.75/02.00 10.19% 10.19% 10.19% (Sep 23) 1000 03.40/04.00 01.70/02.00 01.70/02.00 09.95% 09.95% 09.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/09.00 60.00/63.00 104.00/108.00 151.00/155.00 1100 06.75/08.25 60.50/62.50 105.00/108.00 152.00/155.00 1200 06.50/08.00 60.50/62.50 105.00/108.50 152.50/155.50 1300 06.50/08.50 60.00/63.00 105.00/109.00 152.00/156.00 1400 06.25/08.25 60.50/62.50 105.50/108.50 152.00/156.00 1500 06.00/08.00 60.50/62.50 105.00/108.00 151.50/155.50 1600 06.50/08.50 60.00/63.00 105.00/109.00 152.50/156.50 1715 06.50/08.50 60.00/63.00 105.00/109.00 152.00/156.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 08.50/10.50 61.50/64.50 105.50/109.50 152.00/156.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/200.00 231.00/236.00 267.00/272.00 309.50/314.50 1100 196.50/199.50 232.50/236.50 268.50/272.50 310.50/315.50 1200 197.00/202.00 233.00/238.00 269.50/274.50 312.00/317.00 1300 197.00/202.00 233.00/238.00 269.00/274.00 312.00/317.00 1400 196.50/201.50 233.00/238.00 269.50/274.50 313.00/318.00 1500 196.00/201.00 232.50/237.50 269.00/274.00 312.50/317.50 1600 198.50/203.50 234.50/239.50 271.00/276.00 314.00/319.00 1715 198.00/203.00 234.00/239.00 270.50/275.50 314.00/319.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 196.00/201.00 232.00/237.00 268.00/273.00 310.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.50/346.50 374.50/379.50 407.50/412.50 438.00/443.00 1100 343.00/348.00 376.00/381.00 409.00/414.00 439.50/444.50 1200 344.00/349.00 377.00/382.00 410.00/415.00 441.00/446.00 1300 344.50/349.50 377.50/382.50 410.50/415.50 441.00/446.00 1400 345.50/350.50 378.50/383.50 411.50/416.50 442.50/447.50 1500 345.00/350.00 378.00/383.00 411.00/416.00 442.00/447.00 1600 346.50/351.50 379.50/384.50 413.00/418.00 444.00/449.00 1715 346.50/351.50 379.50/384.50 413.00/418.00 444.00/449.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 342.00/347.00 375.00/380.00 408.00/413.00 438.00/443.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25% 9.68% 9.32% 9.08% 8.79% 8.59% 1100 10.25% 9.73% 9.36% 9.11% 8.83% 8.63% 1200 10.24% 9.75% 9.39% 9.17% 8.87% 8.67% 1300 10.27% 9.79% 9.41% 9.19% 8.89% 8.67% 1400 10.25% 9.78% 9.40% 9.16% 8.88% 8.68% 1500 10.25% 9.74% 9.37% 9.14% 8.86% 8.66% 1600 10.24% 9.76% 9.41% 9.23% 8.92% 8.71% 1715 10.23% 9.75% 9.37% 9.20% 8.89% 8.69% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 10.23% 9.69% 9.30% 9.06% 8.79% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.16% 7.95% 7.76% 7.64% 7.50% 1100 8.46% 8.21% 7.99% 7.80% 7.68% 7.54% 1200 8.49% 8.23% 8.01% 7.82% 7.70% 7.56% 1300 8.51% 8.26% 8.03% 7.84% 7.71% 7.57% 1400 8.53% 8.27% 8.05% 7.86% 7.73% 7.59% 1500 8.51% 8.26% 8.04% 7.85% 7.72% 7.58% 1600 8.54% 8.28% 8.05% 7.87% 7.74% 7.60% 1715 8.53% 8.28% 8.05% 7.86% 7.74% 7.59% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 8.42% 8.16% 7.95% 7.78% 7.63% 7.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.7525/62.7625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com