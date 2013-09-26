Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.00 01.50/02.00 01.50/02.00 08.73% 08.73% 08.73% (Sep 24) 1000 03.50/04.00 01.75/02.00 01.75/02.00 10.19% 10.19% 10.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.50 58.00/61.00 103.00/107.00 150.50/154.50 1100 04.75/05.75 58.50/60.50 103.50/106.50 151.00/154.00 1200 05.00/07.00 59.50/62.50 104.50/107.50 153.00/156.00 1300 04.00/06.00 58.50/61.50 103.50/106.50 151.00/155.00 1400 05.40/05.60 60.00/60.25 105.50/107.50 153.50/156.50 1500 04.00/06.00 59.00/62.00 104.50/107.50 152.00/156.00 1600 04.25/06.25 59.50/62.50 105.00/108.00 153.00/157.00 1715 04.50/06.50 59.50/62.50 105.50/108.50 154.50/158.50 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 06.50/08.50 60.00/63.00 105.00/109.00 152.00/156.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/201.50 232.50/237.50 269.00/274.00 312.50/317.50 1100 197.00/201.00 233.50/237.50 270.00/275.00 313.50/318.50 1200 199.00/202.00 235.50/239.50 272.50/276.50 316.50/320.50 1300 197.50/202.50 234.00/239.00 270.50/275.00 315.00/320.00 1400 200.50/203.50 237.00/241.00 273.50/277.50 318.00/322.00 1500 198.50/203.50 235.00/240.00 271.50/276.50 316.00/321.00 1600 199.50/204.50 236.00/241.00 273.00/278.00 318.50/323.50 1715 201.00/206.00 238.50/243.50 276.00/281.00 322.00/327.00 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 198.00/203.00 234.00/239.00 270.50/275.50 314.00/319.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.00/350.00 378.00/383.00 411.50/416.50 442.50/447.50 1100 346.00/351.00 379.50/384.50 413.00/418.00 444.00/449.00 1200 349.00/353.00 382.50/386.50 416.00/420.00 447.00/451.00 1300 347.50/352.50 380.50/385.50 414.00/419.00 445.00/450.00 1400 351.00/356.00 384.50/389.50 418.00/423.00 449.00/453.00 1500 348.50/353.50 382.00/387.00 416.00/421.00 447.00/452.00 1600 351.00/356.00 385.00/390.00 419.00/424.00 450.00/455.00 1715 355.00/360.00 389.00/394.00 423.00/428.00 454.00/459.00 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 346.50/351.50 379.50/384.50 413.00/418.00 444.00/449.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.19% 9.72% 9.37% 9.21% 8.89% 8.69% 1100 10.19% 9.73% 9.38% 9.22% 8.92% 8.73% 1200 10.46% 9.83% 9.50% 9.29% 8.99% 8.79% 1300 10.28% 9.74% 9.41% 9.26% 8.96% 8.75% 1400 10.30% 9.86% 9.53% 9.35% 9.05% 8.82% 1500 10.38% 9.84% 9.49% 9.32% 9.01% 8.79% 1600 10.50% 9.92% 9.58% 9.40% 9.08% 8.87% 1715 10.49% 9.95% 9.65% 9.46% 9.16% 8.95% (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 10.23% 9.75% 9.37% 9.20% 8.89% 8.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.28% 8.04% 7.86% 7.74% 7.58% 1100 8.57% 8.31% 8.08% 7.90% 7.77% 7.61% 1200 8.64% 8.37% 8.13% 7.95% 7.81% 7.65% 1300 8.61% 8.35% 8.11% 7.92% 7.79% 7.63% 1400 8.68% 8.43% 8.19% 7.99% 7.85% 7.69% 1500 8.65% 8.38% 8.15% 7.97% 7.83% 7.68% 1600 8.75% 8.47% 8.24% 8.05% 7.91% 7.75% 1715 8.83% 8.56% 8.31% 8.12% 7.97% 7.80% (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 8.53% 8.28% 8.05% 7.86% 7.74% 7.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4400/62.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com