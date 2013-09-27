Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/08.00 01.50/02.00 04.50/06.00 08.78% 08.78% 08.78% (Sep 25) 1000 03.00/04.00 01.50/02.00 01.50/02.00 08.73% 08.73% 08.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 55.00/58.00 101.00/104.00 149.00/153.00 196.00/201.00 1100 55.00/58.00 102.00/105.00 151.00/155.00 198.00/203.00 1200 55.50/58.50 102.50/106.50 151.50/155.50 198.50/203.50 1300 56.00/59.00 102.00/106.00 151.00/155.00 198.00/203.00 1400 55.00/58.00 101.00/105.00 149.00/153.00 196.00/201.00 1500 56.00/58.00 102.50/104.50 151.50/154.50 197.00/200.00 1600 54.50/57.50 100.50/104.50 149.00/153.00 196.00/201.00 1715 56.00/57.50 102.50/104.50 151.50/154.50 198.50/202.50 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 59.50/62.50 105.50/108.50 154.50/158.50 201.00/206.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/238.50 271.00/276.00 317.00/322.00 350.00/355.00 1100 236.00/241.00 274.00/279.00 321.00/326.00 354.50/359.50 1200 236.50/241.50 274.50/279.50 320.50/325.50 354.00/359.00 1300 235.00/240.00 272.00/277.00 318.00/323.00 351.50/356.50 1400 232.50/237.50 269.50/274.50 315.50/320.50 348.50/353.50 1500 233.50/238.50 271.00/276.00 317.00/322.00 350.00/355.00 1600 232.50/237.50 269.50/274.50 315.00/320.00 348.00/353.00 1715 235.50/239.50 272.50/277.50 319.00/324.00 352.00/357.00 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 238.50/243.50 276.00/281.00 322.00/327.00 355.00/360.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 384.00/389.00 418.50/423.50 450.00/455.00 485.00/490.00 1100 389.00/394.00 423.50/428.50 455.00/460.00 490.00/495.00 1200 388.00/393.00 422.50/427.50 454.00/459.00 489.00/494.00 1300 385.50/390.50 420.00/425.00 452.00/457.00 487.00/492.00 1400 382.00/387.00 416.00/421.00 447.50/452.50 482.00/487.00 1500 384.00/389.00 418.00/423.00 449.50/454.50 484.50/489.50 1600 382.00/387.00 416.00/421.00 447.50/452.50 482.00/487.00 1715 386.00/391.00 420.50/425.50 452.50/457.50 487.00/492.00 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 389.00/394.00 423.00/428.00 454.00/459.00 04.50/06.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.67% 10.00% 9.61% 9.45% 9.15% 8.94% 1100 10.68% 10.10% 9.74% 9.55% 9.25% 9.05% 1200 10.79% 10.22% 9.79% 9.59% 9.29% 9.08% 1300 10.89% 10.17% 9.76% 9.57% 9.23% 9.00% 1400 10.68% 10.06% 9.62% 9.46% 9.12% 8.91% 1500 10.79% 10.13% 9.76% 9.47% 9.17% 8.97% 1600 10.63% 10.06% 9.66% 9.50% 9.16% 8.94% 1715 10.76% 10.14% 9.78% 9.58% 9.25% 9.03% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 10.49% 9.95% 9.65% 9.46% 9.16% 8.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.82% 8.53% 8.29% 8.11% 7.98% 7.82% 1100 8.94% 8.64% 8.40% 8.21% 8.07% 7.90% 1200 8.94% 8.64% 8.39% 8.20% 8.07% 7.90% 1300 8.87% 8.58% 8.34% 8.16% 8.03% 7.87% 1400 8.79% 8.50% 8.26% 8.07% 7.94% 7.78% 1500 8.85% 8.55% 8.31% 8.12% 7.99% 7.83% 1600 8.82% 8.53% 8.29% 8.10% 7.98% 7.81% 1715 8.92% 8.61% 8.37% 8.18% 8.06% 7.89% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 8.83% 8.56% 8.31% 8.12% 7.97% 7.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0700/62.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com