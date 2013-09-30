Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.00 05.25/05.75 01.75/02.25 10.31% 10.31% 10.31% (Sep 26) 1000 06.00/08.00 01.50/02.00 04.50/06.00 08.78% 08.78% 08.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 53.00/56.00 99.00/103.00 147.50/151.50 194.50/199.50 1100 53.50/55.00 99.50/101.50 147.00/150.00 194.00/198.00 1200 53.00/55.00 98.50/101.50 147.00/150.00 194.00/199.00 1300 53.50/55.50 100.00/103.00 149.00/153.00 196.50/201.50 1400 54.00/56.00 99.50/102.50 148.50/152.50 196.00/201.00 1500 53.50/55.00 99.00/101.00 147.50/150.50 194.50/198.50 1600 53.50/56.50 99.00/102.00 147.50/151.50 194.50/199.50 1715 53.50/55.50 99.00/102.00 148.00/152.00 195.50/200.50 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 56.00/57.50 102.50/104.50 151.50/154.50 198.50/202.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.50/235.50 267.00/272.00 313.00/318.00 345.50/350.50 1100 230.50/234.50 267.00/271.00 312.00/316.00 345.00/349.00 1200 230.50/235.50 267.00/272.00 313.00/318.00 345.00/350.00 1300 233.50/238.50 271.00/276.00 318.00/323.00 351.50/356.50 1400 233.00/238.00 270.50/275.50 316.50/321.50 350.50/355.50 1500 231.00/235.00 268.00/272.00 314.00/318.00 348.00/352.00 1600 231.00/236.00 268.00/273.00 314.50/319.50 348.00/353.00 1715 232.50/237.50 270.00/275.00 316.00/321.00 350.00/355.00 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 235.50/239.50 272.50/277.50 319.00/324.00 352.00/357.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 379.00/384.00 413.00/418.00 444.00/449.00 478.00/483.00 1100 379.00/383.00 413.00/417.00 444.50/448.50 479.00/483.00 1200 379.00/384.00 413.50/418.50 444.50/449.50 479.00/484.00 1300 386.00/391.00 420.50/425.50 452.50/457.50 487.50/492.50 1400 385.50/390.50 420.50/425.50 452.00/457.00 487.00/492.00 1500 383.00/387.00 418.00/422.00 450.00/454.00 485.00/489.00 1600 382.50/387.50 417.50/422.50 449.00/454.00 484.00/489.00 1715 385.00/390.00 420.00/425.00 452.00/457.00 487.00/492.00 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 386.00/391.00 420.50/425.50 452.50/457.50 487.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.67% 10.03% 9.67% 9.47% 9.13% 8.90% 1100 10.63% 10.00% 9.62% 9.44% 9.12% 8.90% 1200 10.58% 9.95% 9.62% 9.46% 9.14% 8.91% 1300 10.68% 10.10% 9.78% 9.58% 9.26% 9.05% 1400 10.73% 10.01% 9.71% 9.52% 9.20% 8.99% 1500 10.56% 9.89% 9.59% 9.40% 9.08% 8.87% 1600 10.69% 9.93% 9.61% 9.41% 9.09% 8.88% 1715 10.56% 9.90% 9.61% 9.43% 9.12% 8.92% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 10.76% 10.14% 9.78% 9.58% 9.25% 9.03% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.79% 8.48% 8.25% 8.08% 7.92% 7.78% 1100 8.76% 8.47% 8.26% 8.08% 7.94% 7.80% 1200 8.80% 8.48% 8.26% 8.10% 7.94% 7.80% 1300 8.94% 8.64% 8.41% 8.23% 8.08% 7.94% 1400 8.86% 8.58% 8.37% 8.20% 8.04% 7.90% 1500 8.76% 8.49% 8.29% 8.12% 7.98% 7.84% 1600 8.78% 8.49% 8.28% 8.11% 7.96% 7.82% 1715 8.79% 8.52% 8.31% 8.14% 7.99% 7.85% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 8.92% 8.61% 8.37% 8.18% 8.06% 7.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5100/62.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com