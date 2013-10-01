Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.50 02.25/02.75 03.75/04.75 11.63% 13.09% 10.91% (Sep 27) 1000 07.00/08.00 05.25/05.75 01.75/02.25 10.31% 10.31% 10.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 49.50/52.50 95.50/99.50 144.50/148.50 192.00/197.00 1100 50.00/52.00 96.50/98.50 145.50/148.50 193.00/196.00 1200 50.25/52.25 97.00/100.00 146.50/150.50 194.50/199.50 1300 50.00/53.00 97.00/100.00 146.50/150.50 194.50/199.50 1400 50.00/53.00 97.00/100.00 146.00/150.00 193.00/198.00 1500 50.00/53.00 97.00/100.00 146.50/150.50 193.50/198.50 1600 50.50/53.50 97.50/100.50 147.00/151.00 195.00/200.00 1715 51.50/53.00 99.00/101.00 149.00/152.00 197.50/201.50 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 53.50/55.50 99.00/102.00 148.00/152.00 195.50/200.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.50/234.50 267.00/272.00 313.00/318.00 347.00/352.00 1100 229.50/234.50 267.00/272.00 313.00/318.00 347.00/352.00 1200 232.00/237.00 270.00/275.00 316.00/321.00 350.00/355.00 1300 232.00/237.00 270.00/275.00 317.00/322.00 351.00/356.00 1400 230.50/235.50 268.00/273.00 314.00/319.00 348.00/353.00 1500 230.50/235.50 268.00/273.00 314.50/319.50 348.50/353.50 1600 233.00/238.00 271.00/276.00 317.00/322.00 351.00/356.00 1715 235.50/239.50 273.50/277.50 320.50/324.50 354.50/358.50 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 232.50/237.50 270.00/275.00 316.00/321.00 350.00/355.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.00/387.00 417.00/422.00 449.00/454.00 484.00/489.00 1100 382.00/387.00 417.00/422.00 449.00/454.00 484.00/489.00 1200 385.00/390.00 420.00/425.00 452.00/457.00 487.00/492.00 1300 386.00/391.00 421.50/426.50 453.50/458.50 489.00/494.00 1400 383.00/388.00 418.00/423.00 450.00/455.00 485.00/490.00 1500 383.50/388.50 418.50/423.50 450.50/455.50 486.00/491.00 1600 386.00/391.00 421.00/426.00 453.00/458.00 488.00/493.00 1715 389.50/393.50 425.00/429.00 457.50/461.50 493.00/497.00 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 385.00/390.00 420.00/425.00 452.00/457.00 487.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.40% 9.88% 9.56% 9.39% 9.09% 8.88% 1100 10.40% 9.88% 9.58% 9.38% 9.09% 8.88% 1200 10.46% 9.98% 9.68% 9.50% 9.18% 8.97% 1300 10.49% 9.97% 9.67% 9.49% 9.18% 8.97% 1400 10.53% 10.00% 9.67% 9.45% 9.15% 8.93% 1500 10.54% 10.02% 9.71% 9.48% 9.16% 8.94% 1600 10.62% 10.07% 9.75% 9.56% 9.26% 9.03% 1715 10.69% 10.16% 9.84% 9.65% 9.33% 9.10% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 10.56% 9.90% 9.61% 9.43% 9.12% 8.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.73% 8.47% 8.27% 8.09% 7.95% 7.79% 1100 8.73% 8.47% 8.26% 8.08% 7.95% 7.78% 1200 8.80% 8.54% 8.32% 8.14% 8.00% 7.83% 1300 8.82% 8.56% 8.34% 8.16% 8.02% 7.85% 1400 8.77% 8.52% 8.30% 8.12% 7.98% 7.82% 1500 8.80% 8.54% 8.32% 8.14% 8.00% 7.84% 1600 8.86% 8.59% 8.37% 8.19% 8.04% 7.87% 1715 8.94% 8.66% 8.43% 8.25% 8.11% 7.94% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 8.79% 8.52% 8.31% 8.14% 7.99% 7.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6000/62.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com