Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.50 03.50/04.00 01.50/02.25 09.74% 10.23% 08.77% (Sep 30) 1000 06.00/07.50 02.25/02.75 03.75/04.75 11.63% 13.09% 10.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 47.50/49.50 94.50/97.50 144.00/148.00 192.00/197.00 1100 48.00/50.00 94.50/98.50 144.00/148.00 191.50/196.50 1200 48.00/51.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/149.00 191.50/196.50 1300 48.00/50.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/148.00 191.00/196.00 1400 48.00/51.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/149.00 191.50/196.50 1500 48.00/50.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/148.00 191.00/196.00 1600 48.00/51.00 94.50/97.50 144.50/149.50 192.00/197.00 1715 48.00/50.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/148.00 192.00/197.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 51.50/53.00 99.00/101.00 149.00/152.00 197.50/201.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/234.00 266.00/271.00 311.00/317.00 346.00/351.00 1100 229.00/234.00 266.50/271.50 313.00/318.00 347.00/352.00 1200 228.50/233.50 266.00/271.00 312.50/317.50 346.50/351.50 1300 228.50/233.50 266.00/271.00 312.00/317.00 346.00/351.00 1400 228.50/233.50 266.00/271.00 312.50/317.50 346.50/351.50 1500 228.50/233.50 266.00/271.00 312.50/317.50 346.50/351.50 1600 229.50/234.50 267.00/272.00 313.50/318.50 347.50/352.50 1715 229.50/234.50 267.50/272.50 314.50/319.50 348.50/353.50 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 235.50/239.50 273.50/277.50 320.50/324.50 354.50/358.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/386.00 416.00/421.00 448.00/453.00 483.00/488.00 1100 382.00/387.00 417.00/422.00 449.00/454.00 484.00/489.00 1200 381.50/386.50 416.50/421.50 448.50/453.50 483.50/488.50 1300 381.00/386.00 416.00/421.00 448.00/453.00 483.00/488.00 1400 381.50/386.50 416.50/421.50 448.50/453.50 483.50/488.50 1500 381.50/386.50 416.50/421.50 449.00/454.00 484.00/489.00 1600 382.50/387.50 417.50/422.50 449.50/454.50 484.50/489.50 1715 383.50/388.50 418.50/423.50 451.00/456.00 486.00/491.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 389.50/393.50 425.00/429.00 457.50/461.50 493.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.35% 9.95% 9.66% 9.49% 9.16% 8.94% 1100 10.46% 10.01% 9.67% 9.49% 9.18% 8.97% 1200 10.51% 9.96% 9.69% 9.48% 9.16% 8.95% 1300 10.46% 9.97% 9.68% 9.48% 9.17% 8.96% 1400 10.54% 9.99% 9.71% 9.50% 9.18% 8.97% 1500 10.46% 9.97% 9.67% 9.47% 9.17% 8.96% 1600 10.52% 9.97% 9.72% 9.51% 9.20% 8.98% 1715 10.43% 9.94% 9.66% 9.49% 9.19% 8.99% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 10.69% 10.16% 9.84% 9.65% 9.33% 9.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.78% 8.52% 8.29% 8.13% 7.99% 7.83% 1100 8.83% 8.56% 8.32% 8.17% 8.02% 7.86% 1200 8.81% 8.54% 8.31% 8.15% 8.01% 7.84% 1300 8.81% 8.54% 8.31% 8.16% 8.01% 7.85% 1400 8.83% 8.56% 8.33% 8.17% 8.02% 7.86% 1500 8.82% 8.55% 8.32% 8.17% 8.03% 7.86% 1600 8.84% 8.56% 8.33% 8.17% 8.02% 7.86% 1715 8.85% 8.58% 8.34% 8.18% 8.04% 7.87% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 8.94% 8.66% 8.43% 8.25% 8.11% 7.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4600/62.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com