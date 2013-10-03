Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.60/07.80 01.60/01.80 05.00/06.00 09.74% 09.44% 09.83% (Oct 1) 1000 05.00/06.50 03.50/04.00 01.50/02.25 09.74% 10.23% 08.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 41.00/44.00 86.50/89.50 136.00/140.00 183.00/188.00 1100 41.50/43.50 87.50/89.50 137.50/139.50 183.50/188.50 1200 41.00/44.00 87.00/90.00 136.00/140.00 183.00/188.00 1300 41.00/43.00 87.00/90.00 136.50/140.50 184.00/188.00 1400 41.50/43.50 87.50/90.50 137.00/140.00 184.50/188.50 1500 41.00/43.00 87.00/90.00 136.00/140.00 183.00/187.00 1600 40.50/43.50 86.50/89.50 135.00/139.00 182.00/186.00 1715 41.00/43.00 86.50/89.50 134.50/138.50 181.00/185.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 48.00/50.00 94.50/97.50 144.00/148.00 192.00/197.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.00/225.00 257.00/262.00 303.00/308.00 337.00/342.00 1100 220.50/225.50 257.50/262.50 304.00/309.00 338.00/343.00 1200 220.00/225.00 257.00/262.00 303.00/308.00 337.00/342.00 1300 221.00/226.00 258.50/263.50 305.00/310.00 339.00/344.00 1400 221.50/226.50 259.00/264.00 305.00/310.00 339.00/344.00 1500 219.50/224.50 256.50/261.50 302.50/307.50 336.00/341.00 1600 218.50/223.50 255.00/260.00 301.00/306.00 334.50/339.50 1715 217.00/222.00 253.50/258.50 299.00/304.00 332.50/337.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 229.50/234.50 267.50/272.50 314.50/319.50 348.50/353.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 372.00/377.00 407.00/412.00 439.00/444.00 474.00/479.00 1100 373.00/378.00 408.00/413.00 440.00/445.00 475.00/480.00 1200 372.00/377.00 407.00/412.00 439.00/444.00 474.00/479.00 1300 374.00/379.00 409.00/414.00 441.00/446.00 476.00/481.00 1400 374.00/379.00 409.00/414.00 441.00/446.00 476.00/481.00 1500 371.00/376.00 406.00/411.00 438.00/443.00 473.00/478.00 1600 369.50/374.50 404.50/409.50 436.50/441.50 471.50/476.50 1715 367.00/372.00 401.50/406.50 433.00/438.00 468.00/473.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 383.50/388.50 418.50/423.50 451.00/456.00 486.00/491.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.18% 9.71% 9.54% 9.34% 9.06% 8.87% 1100 10.19% 9.74% 9.56% 9.35% 9.06% 8.87% 1200 10.19% 9.72% 9.53% 9.33% 9.04% 8.85% 1300 10.12% 9.74% 9.56% 9.36% 9.09% 8.91% 1400 10.22% 9.78% 9.57% 9.39% 9.12% 8.93% 1500 10.13% 9.74% 9.53% 9.32% 9.04% 8.85% 1600 10.12% 9.69% 9.48% 9.28% 9.00% 8.81% 1715 10.13% 9.68% 9.45% 9.23% 8.95% 8.76% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 10.43% 9.94% 9.66% 9.49% 9.19% 8.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.72% 8.45% 8.27% 8.10% 7.96% 7.82% 1100 8.74% 8.46% 8.27% 8.11% 7.96% 7.83% 1200 8.71% 8.44% 8.25% 8.09% 7.95% 7.81% 1300 8.77% 8.48% 8.30% 8.13% 7.98% 7.84% 1400 8.78% 8.49% 8.30% 8.14% 7.99% 7.85% 1500 8.71% 8.43% 8.25% 8.09% 7.94% 7.81% 1600 8.68% 8.40% 8.22% 8.07% 7.92% 7.79% 1715 8.63% 8.35% 8.17% 8.01% 7.87% 7.74% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 8.85% 8.58% 8.34% 8.18% 8.04% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7350/61.7450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com