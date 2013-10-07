Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/07.50 05.00/05.50 01.50/02.00 09.66% 09.91% 08.92% (Oct 3) 1000 06.60/07.80 01.60/01.80 05.00/06.00 09.74% 09.44% 09.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 38.00/40.00 83.00/86.00 130.00/134.00 175.00/179.00 1100 39.00/41.00 84.00/86.50 131.00/134.00 176.00/180.00 1200 38.00/41.00 83.00/87.00 130.00/134.00 175.00/180.00 1300 38.00/41.00 83.00/87.00 130.00/134.00 175.00/180.00 1400 39.00/41.00 84.00/87.00 131.00/135.00 176.50/181.50 1500 39.00/41.00 84.00/87.00 130.50/134.50 175.00/180.00 1600 39.00/41.00 84.00/87.00 131.50/135.50 177.00/182.00 1715 39.00/41.00 84.00/87.00 131.00/134.00 177.50/180.50 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 41.00/43.00 86.50/89.50 134.50/138.50 181.00/185.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/215.00 245.00/250.00 289.50/294.50 322.50/327.50 1100 211.50/215.50 247.00/252.00 292.00/297.00 325.00/330.00 1200 210.00/215.00 245.00/250.00 290.00/295.00 322.50/327.50 1300 210.00/215.00 245.00/250.00 289.00/294.00 322.00/327.00 1400 212.00/217.00 247.50/252.50 292.50/297.50 325.50/330.50 1500 210.50/215.50 246.00/251.00 291.00/296.00 324.00/329.00 1600 213.00/218.00 249.00/254.00 294.00/299.00 327.00/332.00 1715 212.50/215.50 247.00/252.00 292.00/297.00 325.00/330.00 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 217.00/222.00 253.50/258.50 299.00/304.00 332.50/337.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 356.00/361.00 390.00/395.00 421.00/426.00 455.00/460.00 1100 359.00/364.00 393.00/398.00 424.00/429.00 458.00/463.00 1200 355.50/360.50 389.00/394.00 420.00/425.00 454.00/459.00 1300 355.50/360.50 389.50/394.50 421.00/426.00 455.00/460.00 1400 359.50/364.50 393.50/398.50 425.00/430.00 460.00/465.00 1500 358.00/363.00 392.00/397.00 423.00/428.00 457.00/462.00 1600 361.00/366.00 395.00/400.00 426.00/431.00 461.00/466.00 1715 359.00/364.00 393.00/398.00 424.50/429.50 459.00/464.00 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 367.00/372.00 401.50/406.50 433.00/438.00 468.00/473.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.88% 9.52% 9.28% 9.02% 8.74% 8.56% 1100 10.06% 9.58% 9.31% 9.06% 8.79% 8.63% 1200 9.98% 9.56% 9.29% 9.03% 8.74% 8.57% 1300 9.99% 9.57% 9.30% 9.04% 8.75% 8.57% 1400 10.09% 9.63% 9.37% 9.13% 8.84% 8.66% 1500 10.07% 9.60% 9.31% 9.04% 8.76% 8.60% 1600 10.03% 9.59% 9.35% 9.10% 8.83% 8.66% 1715 10.07% 9.60% 9.33% 9.10% 8.80% 8.63% (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 10.13% 9.68% 9.45% 9.23% 8.95% 8.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.18% 8.00% 7.85% 7.72% 7.59% 1100 8.50% 8.24% 8.06% 7.90% 7.76% 7.63% 1200 8.44% 8.18% 7.98% 7.83% 7.70% 7.57% 1300 8.43% 8.18% 7.99% 7.85% 7.72% 7.60% 1400 8.53% 8.27% 8.08% 7.93% 7.80% 7.68% 1500 8.47% 8.22% 8.04% 7.88% 7.75% 7.62% 1600 8.52% 8.26% 8.07% 7.91% 7.77% 7.65% 1715 8.50% 8.24% 8.06% 7.91% 7.78% 7.65% (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 8.63% 8.35% 8.17% 8.01% 7.87% 7.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4300/61.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com