Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 03.00/04.00 01.50/02.00 01.50/02.00
08.88% 08.88% 08.88%
(Oct 4)
1000 06.50/07.50 05.00/05.50 01.50/02.00
09.66% 09.91% 08.92%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 37.00/40.00 82.50/85.50 130.00/134.00 175.00/180.00
1100 37.75/39.25 84.00/86.00 132.00/135.00 178.50/181.50
1200 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 131.50/134.50 178.00/181.00
1300 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 131.00/134.00 177.00/181.00
1400 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 130.50/134.50 176.50/180.50
1500 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 130.50/134.50 176.00/181.00
1600 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 130.50/134.50 175.50/180.50
1715 37.50/39.50 83.50/86.50 130.50/134.50 176.00/181.00
(C1osing Oct 4)
1715 39.00/41.00 84.00/87.00 131.00/134.00 177.50/180.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 210.50/215.50 246.00/251.00 291.00/296.00 324.00/329.00
1100 214.00/218.00 249.50/254.50 295.50/300.50 329.00/334.00
1200 214.00/217.00 250.50/253.50 297.50/302.50 330.50/335.50
1300 212.00/217.00 247.50/252.50 292.50/297.50 326.00/331.00
1400 212.00/217.00 248.00/253.00 293.50/298.50 326.50/331.50
1500 212.00/217.00 248.00/253.00 293.50/298.50 326.50/331.50
1600 211.00/216.00 247.00/252.00 292.50/297.50 325.50/330.50
1715 211.50/216.50 247.50/252.50 293.00/298.00 326.00/331.00
(C1osing Oct 4)
1715 212.50/215.50 247.00/252.00 292.00/297.00 325.00/330.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 358.00/363.00 392.00/397.00 423.00/428.00 458.00/463.00
1100 363.00/368.00 397.00/402.00 428.00/432.00 463.00/467.00
1200 364.50/369.50 398.50/403.50 430.50/435.50 465.00/470.00
1300 360.00/365.00 394.00/399.00 425.50/430.50 460.00/465.00
1400 360.50/365.50 394.50/399.50 425.50/430.50 460.50/465.50
1500 360.50/365.50 395.00/400.00 426.50/431.50 461.00/466.00
1600 359.50/364.50 393.50/398.50 424.50/429.50 459.00/464.00
1715 360.00/365.00 394.00/399.00 425.50/430.50 460.00/465.00
(C1osing Oct 4)
1715 359.00/364.00 393.00/398.00 424.50/429.50 459.00/464.00
------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 9.98% 9.61% 9.34% 9.08% 8.79% 8.61%
1100 10.04% 9.71% 9.44% 9.19% 8.90% 8.73%
1200 10.02% 9.67% 9.40% 9.15% 8.87% 8.74%
1300 10.03% 9.67% 9.38% 9.13% 8.83% 8.65%
1400 10.02% 9.66% 9.35% 9.10% 8.82% 8.66%
1500 10.03% 9.67% 9.37% 9.12% 8.84% 8.67%
1600 10.02% 9.66% 9.34% 9.07% 8.79% 8.62%
1715 10.03% 9.67% 9.36% 9.11% 8.82% 8.65%
(C1osing Oct 4)
1715 10.07% 9.60% 9.33% 9.10% 8.80% 8.63%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.47% 8.22% 8.03% 7.87% 7.74% 7.62%
1100 8.59% 8.33% 8.13% 7.95% 7.81% 7.69%
1200 8.63% 8.35% 8.15% 7.98% 7.85% 7.71%
1300 8.50% 8.25% 8.06% 7.89% 7.77% 7.64%
1400 8.51% 8.25% 8.06% 7.89% 7.76% 7.64%
1500 8.52% 8.26% 8.07% 7.91% 7.79% 7.66%
1600 8.49% 8.23% 8.04% 7.87% 7.74% 7.62%
1715 8.51% 8.25% 8.06% 7.89% 7.77% 7.64%
(C1osing Oct 4)
1715 8.50% 8.24% 8.06% 7.91% 7.78% 7.65%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7900/61.8000 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.