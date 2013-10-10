Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.21% 08.21% 08.21% (Oct 8) 1000 03.00/03.40 01.50/01.70 01.50/01.70 08.87% 08.87% 08.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 75.50/78.50 121.00/125.00 165.00/170.00 1100 31.00/33.00 75.50/78.50 121.00/125.00 165.00/170.00 1200 31.00/33.00 75.00/78.00 120.50/124.50 164.00/169.00 1300 31.50/33.50 75.50/78.50 121.00/124.00 165.00/168.00 1400 31.00/33.00 75.00/78.00 120.50/124.50 164.00/169.00 1500 31.00/33.00 75.25/78.25 120.75/124.75 164.50/169.50 1600 31.00/33.00 75.50/77.50 121.25/124.25 165.00/169.00 1715 31.00/33.00 75.50/77.50 121.00/123.00 164.50/167.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 33.00/35.00 77.50/80.50 123.50/127.50 168.00/173.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.00/204.00 233.00/238.00 276.00/281.00 307.50/312.50 1100 198.50/203.50 232.50/237.50 275.50/280.50 307.50/312.50 1200 197.50/202.50 231.50/236.50 274.50/279.50 306.50/311.50 1300 198.50/203.50 232.50/237.50 275.50/280.50 307.00/312.00 1400 198.50/203.50 233.00/238.00 276.00/281.00 308.00/313.00 1500 199.00/204.00 233.50/238.50 277.00/282.00 309.00/314.00 1600 199.00/204.00 233.50/238.50 277.00/282.00 309.00/314.00 1715 198.50/201.50 233.00/236.00 276.50/279.50 308.50/311.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 202.50/207.50 237.00/242.00 281.00/286.00 313.00/318.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 340.00/345.00 373.00/378.00 403.00/408.00 437.00/442.00 1100 340.50/345.50 373.50/378.50 403.50/408.50 437.50/442.50 1200 339.00/344.00 372.00/377.00 402.00/407.00 436.00/441.00 1300 339.50/344.50 372.50/377.50 403.00/408.00 436.50/441.50 1400 341.00/346.00 374.00/379.00 404.00/409.00 438.00/443.00 1500 342.00/347.00 375.00/380.00 405.00/410.00 439.00/444.00 1600 342.00/347.00 375.00/380.00 405.00/410.00 439.00/444.00 1715 341.50/344.50 374.50/377.50 405.00/408.00 438.50/441.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 346.00/351.00 379.00/384.00 409.50/414.50 443.00/448.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.28% 9.06% 8.84% 8.62% 8.34% 8.18% 1100 9.29% 9.08% 8.85% 8.63% 8.34% 8.18% 1200 9.29% 9.06% 8.84% 8.61% 8.33% 8.17% 1300 9.39% 9.10% 8.85% 8.64% 8.38% 8.21% 1400 9.31% 9.08% 8.86% 8.65% 8.39% 8.24% 1500 9.33% 9.10% 8.88% 8.67% 8.41% 8.26% 1600 9.30% 9.08% 8.87% 8.66% 8.41% 8.25% 1715 9.28% 9.04% 8.81% 8.59% 8.33% 8.19% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 9.42% 9.20% 8.99% 8.78% 8.50% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.01% 7.78% 7.61% 7.47% 7.35% 7.24% 1100 8.02% 7.80% 7.63% 7.49% 7.37% 7.26% 1200 8.02% 7.80% 7.63% 7.49% 7.37% 7.26% 1300 8.05% 7.82% 7.64% 7.51% 7.39% 7.28% 1400 8.08% 7.86% 7.69% 7.55% 7.42% 7.31% 1500 8.11% 7.88% 7.71% 7.57% 7.44% 7.33% 1600 8.10% 7.88% 7.70% 7.56% 7.43% 7.32% 1715 8.05% 7.83% 7.66% 7.52% 7.40% 7.28% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 8.18% 7.95% 7.77% 7.62% 7.50% 7.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9300/61.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com