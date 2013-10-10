Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.40/08.50 01.40/01.80 06.00/06.70 08.68% 08.21% 08.79% (Oct 9) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.21% 08.21% 08.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 69.00/72.00 114.50/118.50 159.00/163.00 1100 24.50/26.50 69.50/71.50 115.50/118.50 159.50/163.50 1200 24.50/26.50 69.00/72.00 114.50/117.50 159.00/162.00 1300 24.50/26.50 69.00/71.00 115.00/118.00 159.00/163.00 1400 24.50/26.50 69.00/72.00 115.00/118.00 159.00/163.00 1500 24.50/26.50 69.00/71.00 115.00/118.00 159.00/163.00 1600 24.50/26.50 69.00/71.00 115.00/118.00 159.00/163.00 1715 24.00/26.00 68.50/70.50 114.00/116.00 157.50/160.50 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 31.00/33.00 75.50/77.50 121.00/123.00 164.50/167.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/199.00 229.50/234.50 274.00/279.00 306.50/311.50 1100 194.50/198.50 230.00/234.00 274.00/278.00 307.00/311.00 1200 194.00/197.00 229.00/233.00 273.50/278.50 306.00/311.00 1300 194.00/198.00 229.50/233.50 273.50/277.50 306.50/310.50 1400 194.00/198.00 229.50/233.50 274.00/278.00 306.50/310.50 1500 194.50/198.50 230.00/234.00 275.00/279.00 307.50/311.50 1600 194.50/198.50 230.00/234.00 275.00/279.00 307.50/311.50 1715 192.00/195.00 227.00/230.00 270.50/273.50 302.00/306.00 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 198.50/201.50 233.00/236.00 276.50/279.50 308.50/311.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 340.00/345.00 373.50/378.50 404.00/409.00 438.00/443.00 1100 340.50/344.50 374.00/378.00 405.00/409.00 439.00/443.00 1200 339.50/344.50 373.00/378.00 404.00/409.00 438.00/443.00 1300 340.00/344.00 373.50/377.50 404.50/408.50 438.50/442.50 1400 340.00/344.00 373.50/377.50 404.00/408.00 438.50/442.50 1500 341.00/345.00 375.00/379.00 406.00/410.00 440.00/444.00 1600 341.00/345.00 375.00/379.00 406.00/410.00 440.00/444.00 1715 335.00/339.00 368.00/372.00 398.50/402.50 432.00/436.00 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 341.50/344.50 374.50/377.50 405.00/408.00 438.50/441.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.22% 8.98% 8.80% 8.55% 8.35% 8.25% 1100 9.23% 9.01% 8.84% 8.57% 8.36% 8.25% 1200 9.24% 8.97% 8.78% 8.53% 8.33% 8.25% 1300 9.21% 8.99% 8.83% 8.57% 8.36% 8.26% 1400 9.26% 9.02% 8.83% 8.57% 8.37% 8.27% 1500 9.21% 8.99% 8.83% 8.58% 8.38% 8.29% 1600 9.19% 8.97% 8.81% 8.57% 8.36% 8.28% 1715 9.21% 8.98% 8.81% 8.55% 8.34% 8.24% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 9.28% 9.04% 8.81% 8.59% 8.33% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.10% 7.87% 7.70% 7.55% 7.44% 7.33% 1100 8.10% 7.87% 7.71% 7.57% 7.45% 7.35% 1200 8.10% 7.87% 7.71% 7.57% 7.45% 7.35% 1300 8.10% 7.88% 7.72% 7.58% 7.46% 7.36% 1400 8.12% 7.89% 7.73% 7.58% 7.47% 7.36% 1500 8.14% 7.90% 7.75% 7.61% 7.49% 7.38% 1600 8.12% 7.89% 7.73% 7.59% 7.48% 7.37% 1715 8.08% 7.85% 7.69% 7.54% 7.43% 7.33% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 8.05% 7.83% 7.66% 7.52% 7.40% 7.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3900/61.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com