Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/06.50 06.00/06.50 N/A 08.95% 08.95% N/A (Oct 10) 1000 07.40/08.50 01.40/01.80 06.00/06.70 08.68% 08.21% 08.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 68.50/70.50 114.00/117.00 158.00/162.00 1100 24.00/26.00 68.00/71.00 112.50/116.50 156.00/161.00 1200 24.00/26.00 68.00/70.00 112.50/116.50 155.50/159.50 1300 24.00/26.00 68.00/70.00 113.00/116.00 156.00/160.00 1400 24.00/26.00 68.00/70.00 113.00/116.00 156.50/160.50 1500 23.50/26.50 67.50/70.50 112.50/115.50 155.50/159.50 1600 23.50/26.50 67.50/70.50 112.50/115.50 156.00/160.00 1715 24.00/26.00 68.00/70.00 113.00/116.00 156.50/160.50 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 24.00/26.00 68.50/70.50 114.00/116.00 157.50/160.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.50/196.50 227.00/231.00 271.00/275.00 303.00/307.00 1100 190.75/195.75 225.50/230.50 269.00/274.00 301.00/306.00 1200 189.50/193.50 223.50/227.50 267.50/271.50 299.50/303.50 1300 190.50/194.50 225.50/229.50 269.00/273.00 301.00/305.00 1400 191.00/195.00 225.50/229.50 269.00/273.00 301.00/305.00 1500 190.00/194.00 224.50/228.50 268.00/272.00 300.00/304.00 1600 190.50/194.50 225.00/229.00 268.00/272.00 300.00/304.00 1715 191.00/195.00 225.50/229.50 268.50/272.50 300.50/304.50 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 192.00/195.00 227.00/230.00 270.50/273.50 302.00/306.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.00/340.00 369.00/373.00 399.50/403.50 433.00/437.00 1100 334.00/339.00 367.00/372.00 397.50/402.50 431.50/436.50 1200 332.50/336.50 365.50/369.50 395.50/399.50 429.00/433.00 1300 334.00/338.00 367.00/371.00 397.00/401.00 431.00/435.00 1400 334.00/338.00 367.00/371.00 397.00/401.00 431.00/435.00 1500 333.00/337.00 366.00/370.00 396.50/400.50 430.00/434.00 1600 333.00/337.00 366.00/370.00 396.00/400.00 430.00/434.00 1715 334.00/338.00 367.50/371.50 397.50/401.50 431.50/435.50 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 335.00/339.00 368.00/372.00 398.50/402.50 432.00/436.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.29% 9.04% 8.89% 8.63% 8.40% 8.29% 1100 9.24% 8.99% 8.81% 8.56% 8.35% 8.25% 1200 9.19% 8.96% 8.77% 8.49% 8.26% 8.18% 1300 9.17% 8.95% 8.77% 8.51% 8.31% 8.22% 1400 9.18% 8.86% 8.80% 8.55% 8.33% 8.23% 1500 9.20% 8.95% 8.76% 8.51% 8.30% 8.21% 1600 9.20% 8.95% 8.78% 8.54% 8.33% 8.22% 1715 9.21% 8.98% 8.82% 8.57% 8.35% 8.24% (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 9.21% 8.98% 8.81% 8.55% 8.34% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.13% 7.90% 7.74% 7.59% 7.48% 7.37% 1100 8.09% 7.86% 7.70% 7.56% 7.45% 7.36% 1200 8.03% 7.81% 7.66% 7.52% 7.40% 7.31% 1300 8.06% 7.83% 7.68% 7.53% 7.42% 7.32% 1400 8.07% 7.84% 7.68% 7.54% 7.43% 7.33% 1500 8.05% 7.83% 7.68% 7.54% 7.43% 7.33% 1600 8.06% 7.84% 7.68% 7.54% 7.43% 7.33% 1715 8.08% 7.86% 7.71% 7.57% 7.46% 7.36% (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 8.08% 7.85% 7.69% 7.54% 7.43% 7.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0700/61.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com