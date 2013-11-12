Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.75 N/A N/A 07.22% (Nov 8) 1000 05.40/06.40 05.40/06.40 N/A 07.86% 07.86% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 73.50/75.50 121.50/123.50 162.00/164.00 1100 24.00/26.00 74.00/76.00 122.00/124.00 162.50/164.50 1200 24.50/26.50 74.50/76.50 122.50/124.50 163.00/166.00 1300 24.50/26.50 74.50/76.50 122.50/124.50 163.50/165.50 1400 24.75/25.75 74.00/76.00 122.00/124.00 163.00/165.00 1500 24.50/26.50 74.50/76.50 122.50/124.50 163.50/165.50 1600 24.50/26.50 74.50/76.50 122.50/124.50 163.00/166.00 1715 25.00/27.00 75.00/77.00 123.50/125.50 164.50/166.50 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 25.00/27.00 73.00/75.00 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.50/204.50 251.50/253.50 290.00/292.00 330.00/332.00 1100 203.50/205.50 252.50/254.50 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1200 204.00/207.00 253.50/256.50 291.50/294.50 332.00/335.00 1300 204.50/206.50 254.00/256.00 292.50/294.50 332.50/334.50 1400 204.00/206.00 253.00/255.00 292.00/294.00 332.00/334.00 1500 204.50/206.50 253.50/256.00 292.00/294.50 332.00/334.50 1600 204.00/207.00 253.00/256.00 292.00/295.00 332.00/335.00 1715 206.00/208.00 255.50/257.50 294.50/296.50 334.50/336.50 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 324.00/326.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 370.00/372.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 483.00/485.00 1100 371.00/373.00 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 484.50/486.50 1200 372.50/375.50 409.00/412.00 449.00/452.00 486.00/489.00 1300 372.50/374.50 409.50/411.50 449.50/451.50 486.50/488.50 1400 372.50/374.50 409.00/411.00 449.00/451.00 486.00/488.00 1500 372.00/374.50 409.00/411.50 449.00/451.50 486.00/488.50 1600 372.50/375.50 409.00/412.00 449.50/452.50 486.50/489.50 1715 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 452.00/454.00 490.00/492.00 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 437.00/439.00 473.00/475.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.93% 8.96% 8.87% 8.75% 8.69% 8.59% 1100 9.02% 9.00% 8.90% 8.78% 8.72% 8.62% 1200 9.11% 9.04% 8.93% 8.82% 8.76% 8.65% 1300 9.11% 9.05% 8.94% 8.83% 8.77% 8.66% 1400 9.02% 8.98% 8.89% 8.78% 8.72% 8.62% 1500 9.10% 9.03% 8.93% 8.81% 8.75% 8.64% 1600 9.10% 9.04% 8.93% 8.81% 8.75% 8.64% 1715 9.21% 9.11% 9.00% 8.89% 8.83% 8.72% (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 8.86% 8.83% 8.76% 8.66% 8.62% 8.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.30% 8.20% 8.10% 8.00% 7.89% 1100 8.44% 8.31% 8.22% 8.12% 8.02% 7.92% 1200 8.47% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% 8.04% 7.94% 1300 8.48% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% 8.05% 7.95% 1400 8.45% 8.32% 8.24% 8.13% 8.02% 7.92% 1500 8.46% 8.33% 8.24% 8.14% 8.03% 7.93% 1600 8.47% 8.34% 8.25% 8.15% 8.05% 7.94% 1715 8.54% 8.40% 8.31% 8.20% 8.10% 8.00% (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 8.33% 8.20% 8.11% 8.01% 7.90% 7.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2400/63.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com