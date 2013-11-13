Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/05.25 01.25/01.75 02.50/03.50 07.19% 07.19% 07.19% (Nov 11) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.75 N/A N/A 07.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 73.00/75.00 122.00/124.00 163.50/165.50 1100 22.00/24.00 72.50/74.50 121.50/123.50 163.00/165.00 1200 22.50/24.50 73.00/75.00 121.50/123.50 163.00/165.00 1300 21.50/23.50 72.00/74.00 120.50/122.50 161.50/163.50 1400 22.00/24.00 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 161.50/163.50 1500 22.50/23.50 73.00/74.50 121.50/123.50 163.00/165.00 1600 22.00/24.00 73.00/75.00 121.75/123.75 163.50/165.50 1715 22.00/23.50 72.50/74.50 121.50/123.50 163.00/165.00 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 25.00/27.00 75.00/77.00 123.50/125.50 164.50/166.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.50/207.50 255.50/257.50 294.50/296.50 335.00/337.00 1100 205.00/207.00 255.00/257.00 294.00/296.00 335.00/337.00 1200 205.00/207.00 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 335.50/337.50 1300 203.50/205.50 253.50/255.50 293.00/295.00 333.50/335.50 1400 203.00/205.00 253.00/255.00 292.50/294.50 333.00/335.00 1500 205.00/207.00 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 335.50/337.50 1600 205.50/207.50 255.50/257.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1715 205.00/207.00 255.00/257.00 295.00/297.00 336.50/338.50 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 206.00/208.00 255.50/257.50 294.50/296.50 334.50/336.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.00/378.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 492.50/494.50 1100 376.00/378.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 492.50/494.50 1200 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 455.00/457.00 493.00/495.00 1300 374.50/376.50 412.50/414.50 453.50/455.50 491.50/493.50 1400 374.00/376.00 412.00/414.00 453.00/455.00 491.00/493.00 1500 376.50/378.50 414.50/416.50 455.50/457.50 493.50/495.50 1600 379.00/381.00 417.50/419.50 458.50/460.50 493.50/495.50 1715 378.00/380.00 416.00/418.00 457.50/459.50 495.50/497.50 (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 452.00/454.00 490.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.34% 9.21% 9.06% 8.95% 8.90% 8.77% 1100 9.24% 9.16% 9.02% 8.92% 8.88% 8.75% 1200 9.32% 9.17% 9.01% 8.91% 8.87% 8.74% 1300 9.14% 9.09% 8.94% 8.85% 8.82% 8.70% 1400 9.22% 9.10% 8.93% 8.82% 8.79% 8.68% 1500 9.23% 9.14% 9.00% 8.90% 8.85% 8.73% 1600 9.27% 9.17% 9.03% 8.93% 8.88% 8.76% 1715 9.19% 9.13% 9.00% 8.90% 8.85% 8.74% (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 9.21% 9.11% 9.00% 8.89% 8.83% 8.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.46% 8.36% 8.27% 8.16% 8.04% 1100 8.57% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 8.15% 8.04% 1200 8.57% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% 8.04% 1300 8.53% 8.41% 8.32% 8.24% 8.13% 8.03% 1400 8.50% 8.39% 8.30% 8.22% 8.11% 8.01% 1500 8.55% 8.44% 8.34% 8.25% 8.15% 8.03% 1600 8.60% 8.49% 8.41% 8.32% 8.20% 8.09% 1715 8.57% 8.46% 8.37% 8.28% 8.18% 8.07% (C1osing Nov 11) 1715 8.54% 8.40% 8.31% 8.20% 8.10% 8.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7100/63.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com