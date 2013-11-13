Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/08.00 01.25/01.75 05.25/06.25 07.44% 07.15% 07.51% (Nov 12) 1000 03.75/05.25 01.25/01.75 02.50/03.50 07.19% 07.19% 07.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 68.00/70.00 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1100 16.50/18.50 67.50/69.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1200 17.25/18.75 68.00/69.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1300 16.50/18.50 66.50/68.50 115.00/117.00 156.00/158.00 1400 16.00/18.00 66.50/68.50 115.00/117.00 156.50/158.50 1500 16.00/18.00 66.50/68.50 115.00/117.00 156.00/158.00 1600 16.00/18.00 66.00/68.00 114.50/116.50 155.50/157.50 1715 16.00/18.00 66.00/68.00 114.00/116.00 155.00/157.00 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 22.00/23.50 72.50/74.50 121.50/123.50 163.00/165.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 250.00/252.00 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1100 200.00/202.00 250.00/252.00 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1200 200.00/202.00 250.00/252.00 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1300 197.50/199.50 246.50/248.50 286.00/288.00 327.00/329.00 1400 198.00/200.00 247.50/249.50 287.00/289.00 328.00/330.00 1500 197.50/199.50 247.00/249.00 286.50/288.50 327.50/329.50 1600 197.00/199.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 1715 196.50/198.50 245.50/247.50 284.50/286.50 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 205.00/207.00 255.00/257.00 295.00/297.00 336.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 373.00/375.00 411.00/413.00 452.50/454.50 491.00/493.00 1100 373.00/375.00 411.00/413.00 452.50/454.50 491.00/493.00 1200 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 452.50/454.50 490.50/492.50 1300 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 447.00/449.00 485.00/487.00 1400 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 1500 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 448.50/450.50 486.50/488.50 1600 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 446.50/448.50 484.50/486.50 1715 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 444.00/446.00 482.00/484.00 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 378.00/380.00 416.00/418.00 457.50/459.50 495.50/497.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.21% 9.11% 8.97% 8.87% 8.82% 8.69% 1100 9.13% 9.11% 8.98% 8.88% 8.84% 8.70% 1200 9.20% 9.12% 8.98% 8.89% 8.84% 8.70% 1300 9.04% 9.01% 8.89% 8.80% 8.74% 8.61% 1400 8.98% 8.99% 8.89% 8.80% 8.75% 8.62% 1500 9.01% 9.02% 8.90% 8.80% 8.76% 8.63% 1600 8.94% 8.96% 8.86% 8.77% 8.72% 8.59% 1715 8.97% 8.97% 8.86% 8.78% 8.73% 8.59% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 9.19% 9.13% 9.00% 8.90% 8.85% 8.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.43% 8.35% 8.25% 8.15% 8.05% 1100 8.56% 8.45% 8.37% 8.27% 8.16% 8.06% 1200 8.56% 8.45% 8.37% 8.27% 8.16% 8.06% 1300 8.46% 8.36% 8.28% 8.19% 8.08% 8.00% 1400 8.47% 8.36% 8.28% 8.19% 8.08% 8.00% 1500 8.48% 8.38% 8.31% 8.22% 8.11% 8.03% 1600 8.45% 8.34% 8.27% 8.18% 8.07% 7.99% 1715 8.44% 8.33% 8.25% 8.16% 8.06% 7.98% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 8.57% 8.46% 8.37% 8.28% 8.18% 8.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3000/63.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com