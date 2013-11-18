Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.75/08.00 05.50/06.25 01.25/01.75 07.82% 07.96% 07.24% (Nov 13) 1000 06.50/08.00 01.25/01.75 05.25/06.25 07.44% 07.15% 07.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/16.00 64.50/66.00 112.00/114.00 152.50/154.50 1100 14.25/16.25 63.75/65.75 111.50/113.50 151.50/153.50 1200 14.00/15.50 63.50/65.50 111.00/113.50 151.50/153.50 1300 14.75/16.75 64.25/66.25 112.25/114.25 152.75/154.75 1400 14.50/16.50 64.00/66.00 111.50/113.50 152.00/154.00 1500 15.00/16.00 64.50/66.50 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 1600 14.00/16.00 64.00/66.00 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 1715 14.50/16.50 64.50/66.50 113.00/115.00 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 16.00/18.00 66.00/68.00 114.00/116.00 155.00/157.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 242.50/244.50 281.00/283.00 321.00/323.00 1100 192.00/194.00 240.50/242.50 279.50/281.50 319.50/321.50 1200 192.50/194.50 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 319.50/321.50 1300 193.75/195.75 242.75/244.75 281.50/283.50 321.50/323.50 1400 193.00/195.00 242.00/244.00 281.00/283.00 321.00/323.00 1500 195.00/197.00 244.00/246.00 283.00/285.00 323.50/325.50 1600 195.00/197.00 245.00/247.00 284.50/286.50 325.50/327.50 1715 196.00/198.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 327.00/329.00 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 196.50/198.50 245.50/247.50 284.50/286.50 325.00/327.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 439.00/441.00 476.50/478.50 1100 360.00/362.00 397.00/399.00 437.50/439.50 475.00/477.00 1200 359.50/361.50 396.50/398.50 437.00/439.00 474.50/476.50 1300 361.50/363.50 399.00/401.00 439.50/441.50 477.00/479.00 1400 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 439.50/441.50 477.50/479.50 1500 364.50/366.50 402.00/404.00 443.00/445.00 481.00/483.00 1600 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 446.00/448.00 484.00/486.00 1715 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 444.00/446.00 482.00/484.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.99% 8.97% 8.84% 8.75% 8.71% 8.57% 1100 8.91% 8.92% 8.78% 8.68% 8.64% 8.51% 1200 8.84% 8.88% 8.77% 8.69% 8.65% 8.51% 1300 8.99% 8.96% 8.83% 8.74% 8.70% 8.56% 1400 8.95% 8.91% 8.79% 8.71% 8.67% 8.55% 1500 9.00% 8.99% 8.87% 8.79% 8.75% 8.61% 1600 8.89% 8.96% 8.86% 8.78% 8.76% 8.64% 1715 9.01% 9.03% 8.91% 8.84% 8.82% 8.69% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 8.97% 8.97% 8.86% 8.78% 8.73% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.29% 8.22% 8.12% 8.02% 7.94% 1100 8.36% 8.25% 8.19% 8.09% 7.99% 7.92% 1200 8.36% 8.24% 8.17% 8.08% 7.98% 7.90% 1300 8.40% 8.27% 8.21% 8.11% 8.01% 7.93% 1400 8.39% 8.28% 8.21% 8.11% 8.02% 7.94% 1500 8.45% 8.34% 8.27% 8.18% 8.08% 8.00% 1600 8.49% 8.37% 8.31% 8.22% 8.12% 8.03% 1715 8.55% 8.44% 8.37% 8.28% 8.17% 8.08% (C1osing Nov 13) 1715 8.44% 8.33% 8.25% 8.16% 8.06% 7.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1100/63.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com