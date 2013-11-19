Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% (Nov 14) 1000 06.75/08.00 05.50/06.25 01.25/01.75 07.82% 07.96% 07.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 63.50/65.50 112.50/114.50 154.00/156.00 1100 13.00/15.00 63.50/65.50 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 1200 13.25/15.25 63.25/65.25 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 1300 13.75/14.50 64.00/65.00 113.00/114.50 154.25/156.25 1400 13.75/14.75 64.00/65.50 113.00/115.00 154.50/156.50 1500 13.75/15.75 64.00/66.00 113.00/115.00 154.50/156.50 1600 13.50/14.50 64.00/65.00 113.00/115.00 154.00/156.00 1715 13.75/14.75 63.50/65.50 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 14.50/16.50 64.50/66.50 113.00/115.00 154.00/156.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/198.00 246.00/248.00 286.00/288.00 327.50/329.50 1100 195.50/197.50 245.00/247.00 285.00/287.00 326.00/328.00 1200 195.00/197.00 245.00/247.00 285.00/287.00 326.00/328.00 1300 196.00/198.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 327.00/329.00 1400 196.50/198.50 246.00/248.00 286.00/288.00 327.50/329.50 1500 196.50/198.50 246.00/249.00 286.00/289.00 327.00/330.00 1600 196.00/198.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 1715 195.50/197.50 245.50/247.50 285.00/287.00 326.00/328.00 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 196.00/198.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 327.00/329.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 448.50/450.50 487.00/489.00 1100 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 447.00/449.00 485.00/487.00 1200 367.50/369.50 405.00/407.00 446.50/448.50 484.50/486.50 1300 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 1400 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 448.50/450.50 486.50/488.50 1500 368.50/371.50 406.50/409.50 448.00/451.00 486.00/489.00 1600 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 447.50/449.50 485.50/487.50 1715 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 447.00/449.00 485.00/487.00 (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.13% 9.15% 9.04% 8.95% 8.92% 8.78% 1100 9.14% 9.17% 9.03% 8.95% 8.90% 8.77% 1200 9.14% 9.18% 9.04% 8.94% 8.91% 8.78% 1300 9.17% 9.20% 9.08% 8.99% 8.95% 8.80% 1400 9.22% 9.24% 9.11% 9.02% 8.97% 8.83% 1500 9.30% 9.26% 9.13% 9.04% 8.99% 8.85% 1600 9.18% 9.23% 9.10% 9.00% 8.97% 8.82% 1715 9.21% 9.21% 9.08% 8.99% 8.96% 8.82% (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 9.01% 9.03% 8.91% 8.84% 8.82% 8.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.63% 8.52% 8.45% 8.34% 8.25% 8.15% 1100 8.61% 8.50% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% 8.15% 1200 8.63% 8.52% 8.44% 8.33% 8.24% 8.15% 1300 8.65% 8.54% 8.47% 8.36% 8.26% 8.17% 1400 8.68% 8.57% 8.49% 8.38% 8.28% 8.20% 1500 8.69% 8.58% 8.50% 8.39% 8.30% 8.21% 1600 8.66% 8.55% 8.47% 8.37% 8.27% 8.18% 1715 8.66% 8.55% 8.48% 8.37% 8.27% 8.19% (C1osing Nov 14) 1715 8.55% 8.44% 8.37% 8.28% 8.17% 8.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4100/62.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com