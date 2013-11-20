Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.25/01.75 06.60% 05.86% 07.33% (Nov 18) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/14.25 62.25/64.25 111.25/113.25 152.25/154.25 1100 11.50/13.50 61.75/63.75 110.50/112.50 152.00/154.00 1200 11.50/13.50 61.50/63.50 110.50/112.50 151.50/153.50 1300 12.00/13.00 62.00/63.50 110.50/112.50 151.50/153.50 1400 12.00/13.00 61.50/63.50 110.50/112.50 151.00/153.00 1500 11.75/13.75 61.50/63.50 110.00/112.00 151.00/153.00 1600 11.50/13.50 62.00/64.00 111.00/113.00 152.00/154.00 1715 12.00/13.00 62.50/63.50 111.50/113.00 152.50/154.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 13.75/14.75 63.50/65.50 112.50/114.50 153.50/155.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.25/196.25 244.25/246.25 284.00/286.00 325.00/327.00 1100 193.50/195.50 243.00/245.00 282.00/284.00 323.00/325.00 1200 193.00/195.00 242.50/244.50 282.00/284.00 322.50/324.50 1300 193.00/195.00 242.50/244.50 281.50/283.50 322.00/324.00 1400 192.50/194.50 241.50/243.50 280.50/282.50 321.00/323.00 1500 192.50/194.50 242.00/244.00 281.00/283.00 321.00/323.00 1600 193.50/195.50 243.00/245.00 282.50/284.50 323.00/325.00 1715 194.00/196.00 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 324.00/326.00 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 195.50/197.50 245.50/247.50 285.00/287.00 326.00/328.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 446.00/448.00 484.00/486.00 1100 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1200 363.00/365.00 401.00/403.00 442.00/444.00 480.00/482.00 1300 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 442.00/444.00 480.00/482.00 1400 362.00/364.00 399.50/401.50 440.50/442.50 478.50/480.50 1500 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 439.50/441.50 477.50/479.50 1600 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 443.00/445.00 481.00/483.00 1715 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 444.50/446.50 482.50/484.50 (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 447.00/449.00 485.00/487.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.30% 9.27% 9.11% 9.03% 8.99% 8.85% 1100 9.20% 9.21% 9.09% 9.00% 8.95% 8.79% 1200 9.17% 9.21% 9.07% 8.98% 8.94% 8.79% 1300 9.21% 9.22% 9.08% 8.99% 8.95% 8.79% 1400 9.19% 9.23% 9.07% 8.98% 8.92% 8.77% 1500 9.21% 9.20% 9.07% 8.98% 8.95% 8.79% 1600 9.24% 9.25% 9.11% 9.00% 8.96% 8.81% 1715 9.21% 9.25% 9.11% 9.00% 8.95% 8.80% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 9.21% 9.21% 9.08% 8.99% 8.96% 8.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.68% 8.58% 8.51% 8.40% 8.30% 8.21% 1100 8.63% 8.53% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 8.18% 1200 8.62% 8.51% 8.44% 8.33% 8.24% 8.16% 1300 8.61% 8.51% 8.44% 8.34% 8.24% 8.16% 1400 8.60% 8.50% 8.43% 8.32% 8.23% 8.15% 1500 8.61% 8.50% 8.41% 8.31% 8.22% 8.14% 1600 8.63% 8.53% 8.46% 8.35% 8.25% 8.17% 1715 8.64% 8.53% 8.46% 8.36% 8.26% 8.17% (C1osing Nov 18) 1715 8.66% 8.55% 8.48% 8.37% 8.27% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3600/62.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com