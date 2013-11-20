Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.90/03.40 01.45/01.70 01.45/01.70 08.48% 08.48% 08.48% (Nov 19) 1000 02.25/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.25/01.75 06.60% 05.86% 07.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/12.25 60.75/62.75 109.75/111.75 151.25/153.25 1100 10.00/12.00 60.50/62.50 110.50/112.50 152.00/154.00 1200 11.00/11.75 61.50/63.00 111.50/112.00 151.50/153.50 1300 10.00/12.00 60.50/62.50 110.00/112.00 151.00/153.00 1400 10.00/12.00 60.50/62.50 110.00/112.00 151.00/153.00 1500 10.00/12.00 60.50/62.50 110.00/112.00 151.00/153.00 1600 10.00/12.00 61.00/63.00 110.50/112.50 151.50/153.50 1715 11.00/11.30 61.50/62.00 110.75/111.75 151.75/152.75 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 12.00/13.00 62.50/63.50 111.50/113.00 152.50/154.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.25/195.25 243.25/245.25 283.50/285.50 324.50/326.50 1100 194.50/196.50 245.00/247.00 285.00/287.00 326.50/328.50 1200 193.50/195.50 243.50/245.50 283.50/285.50 324.00/326.00 1300 192.50/194.50 242.50/244.50 282.50/284.50 323.00/325.00 1400 193.00/195.00 243.50/245.50 283.50/285.50 324.50/326.50 1500 193.00/195.00 243.50/245.50 283.50/285.50 324.50/326.50 1600 193.50/195.50 244.00/246.00 284.00/286.00 325.00/327.00 1715 193.75/194.75 244.25/245.75 284.25/286.25 325.50/327.50 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 194.00/196.00 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 324.00/326.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1100 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 447.50/449.50 486.00/488.00 1200 365.50/367.50 404.00/406.00 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1300 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1400 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1500 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1600 366.50/368.50 405.00/407.00 446.50/448.50 485.00/487.00 1715 367.00/369.00 405.00/407.00 446.50/448.50 485.00/487.00 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 444.50/446.50 482.50/484.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.27% 9.26% 9.11% 9.03% 8.99% 8.85% 1100 9.20% 9.28% 9.13% 9.06% 9.03% 8.88% 1200 9.32% 9.28% 9.10% 9.01% 8.98% 8.83% 1300 9.20% 9.24% 9.07% 8.97% 8.94% 8.79% 1400 9.20% 9.25% 9.07% 8.99% 8.98% 8.83% 1500 9.20% 9.24% 9.07% 8.99% 8.97% 8.82% 1600 9.27% 9.29% 9.11% 9.02% 9.00% 8.85% 1715 9.24% 9.26% 9.08% 9.00% 8.99% 8.85% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 9.21% 9.25% 9.11% 9.00% 8.95% 8.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.69% 8.58% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.21% 1100 8.72% 8.61% 8.53% 8.42% 8.31% 8.21% 1200 8.65% 8.54% 8.48% 8.38% 8.28% 8.17% 1300 8.62% 8.51% 8.44% 8.34% 8.24% 8.14% 1400 8.67% 8.56% 8.48% 8.38% 8.28% 8.18% 1500 8.66% 8.56% 8.48% 8.37% 8.27% 8.17% 1600 8.68% 8.57% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.19% 1715 8.69% 8.58% 8.50% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 8.64% 8.53% 8.46% 8.36% 8.26% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5700/62.5800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com