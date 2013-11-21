Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.75/04.75 07.25% 07.25% 07.25% (Nov 20) 1000 02.90/03.40 01.45/01.70 01.45/01.70 08.48% 08.48% 08.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.25/07.25 57.50/59.50 107.50/109.50 150.00/152.00 1100 05.50/07.50 57.00/59.00 107.00/109.00 149.00/151.00 1200 05.50/07.50 57.00/59.00 106.50/108.50 149.00/151.00 1300 06.25/06.75 57.25/58.25 107.00/108.50 149.50/151.50 1400 06.00/07.00 57.00/59.00 107.00/109.00 149.50/151.50 1500 06.00/07.00 57.00/58.00 107.00/108.50 149.50/151.50 1600 05.50/07.50 56.75/58.75 106.50/108.50 149.00/151.00 1715 05.50/07.50 57.00/59.00 107.00/109.00 149.50/151.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 11.00/11.30 61.50/62.00 110.75/111.75 151.75/152.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 244.50/246.50 285.00/287.00 326.50/328.50 1100 192.00/194.00 243.50/245.50 284.00/286.00 325.50/327.50 1200 192.00/194.00 243.00/245.00 283.50/285.50 325.00/327.00 1300 192.50/194.50 243.50/245.50 284.00/286.00 325.50/327.50 1400 192.50/194.50 244.00/246.00 284.00/287.00 325.50/328.50 1500 192.50/194.50 244.00/246.00 284.50/286.50 326.00/328.00 1600 192.00/194.00 243.50/245.50 284.00/286.00 326.00/328.00 1715 192.50/194.50 244.00/246.00 284.50/286.50 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 193.75/194.75 244.25/245.75 284.25/286.25 325.50/327.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 368.50/370.50 407.00/409.00 448.50/450.50 487.00/489.00 1100 367.50/369.50 406.00/408.00 448.00/450.00 487.00/489.00 1200 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 447.50/449.50 487.50/489.50 1300 367.50/369.50 406.00/408.00 448.00/450.00 487.00/489.00 1400 367.50/370.50 406.00/409.00 448.00/451.00 487.50/490.50 1500 368.00/370.00 407.00/409.00 449.00/451.00 489.00/491.00 1600 368.50/370.50 407.00/409.00 449.50/451.50 489.50/491.50 1715 369.00/371.00 408.00/410.00 451.00/453.00 491.00/493.00 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 367.00/369.00 405.00/407.00 446.50/448.50 485.00/487.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.44% 9.40% 9.24% 9.16% 9.13% 8.94% 1100 9.35% 9.35% 9.18% 9.11% 9.09% 8.91% 1200 9.35% 9.32% 9.18% 9.11% 9.08% 8.90% 1300 9.32% 9.34% 9.21% 9.14% 9.10% 8.91% 1400 9.36% 9.36% 9.21% 9.14% 9.12% 8.93% 1500 9.27% 9.33% 9.21% 9.14% 9.12% 8.93% 1600 9.31% 9.31% 9.17% 9.11% 9.09% 8.91% 1715 9.35% 9.35% 9.20% 9.13% 9.11% 8.92% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 9.24% 9.26% 9.08% 9.00% 8.99% 8.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.78% 8.66% 8.58% 8.46% 8.34% 8.24% 1100 8.75% 8.64% 8.56% 8.45% 8.34% 8.25% 1200 8.74% 8.62% 8.56% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1300 8.76% 8.65% 8.57% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 1400 8.77% 8.66% 8.58% 8.47% 8.36% 8.27% 1500 8.77% 8.66% 8.59% 8.47% 8.38% 8.29% 1600 8.76% 8.66% 8.58% 8.47% 8.38% 8.29% 1715 8.77% 8.67% 8.60% 8.50% 8.40% 8.31% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 8.69% 8.58% 8.50% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.9300/62.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com