Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.55/06.70 04.25/05.00 01.30/01.70 08.04% 08.21% 07.53% (Nov 21) 1000 05.00/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.75/04.75 07.25% 07.25% 07.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/06.00 55.50/57.50 105.50/107.50 148.00/150.00 1100 04.00/06.00 55.00/57.00 104.50/106.50 146.75/148.75 1200 04.25/05.25 55.25/56.75 105.00/106.50 147.00/149.00 1300 03.50/05.50 54.50/56.50 104.50/106.50 146.50/148.50 1400 03.50/05.50 54.50/56.50 104.25/106.25 146.25/148.25 1500 04.25/05.25 55.25/57.25 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 1600 03.75/05.75 54.75/56.75 104.50/106.50 146.50/148.50 1715 03.50/05.50 54.50/56.50 104.00/106.00 146.00/148.00 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 05.50/07.50 57.00/59.00 107.00/109.00 149.50/151.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.00/193.00 242.50/244.50 283.50/285.50 325.50/327.50 1100 189.50/191.50 241.00/243.00 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1200 189.50/191.50 241.00/243.00 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1300 189.50/191.50 241.00/243.00 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1400 189.00/191.00 240.50/242.50 281.00/283.00 323.00/325.00 1500 190.00/192.00 241.50/243.50 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1600 189.00/191.00 240.50/242.50 281.00/283.00 323.00/325.00 1715 188.50/190.50 239.50/241.50 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 192.50/194.50 244.00/246.00 284.50/286.50 326.50/328.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 368.00/370.00 407.00/409.00 450.00/452.00 490.00/492.00 1100 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 448.50/450.50 488.50/490.50 1200 366.00/368.00 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 488.00/490.00 1300 366.50/368.50 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 488.00/490.00 1400 365.50/367.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 487.00/489.00 1500 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 448.50/450.50 488.50/490.50 1600 365.50/367.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 487.00/489.00 1715 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 445.00/447.00 485.00/487.00 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 369.00/371.00 408.00/410.00 451.00/453.00 491.00/493.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.36% 9.35% 9.19% 9.12% 9.10% 8.92% 1100 9.28% 9.27% 9.12% 9.05% 9.05% 8.88% 1200 9.26% 9.28% 9.13% 9.05% 9.04% 8.87% 1300 9.17% 9.25% 9.09% 9.04% 9.04% 8.87% 1400 9.19% 9.25% 9.10% 9.04% 9.04% 8.86% 1500 9.32% 9.32% 9.15% 9.09% 9.08% 8.89% 1600 9.24% 9.27% 9.11% 9.03% 9.03% 8.86% 1715 9.20% 9.23% 9.09% 9.02% 9.01% 8.82% (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 9.35% 9.35% 9.20% 9.13% 9.11% 8.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.77% 8.66% 8.60% 8.49% 8.40% 8.30% 1100 8.74% 8.63% 8.57% 8.47% 8.38% 8.28% 1200 8.73% 8.61% 8.55% 8.45% 8.36% 8.27% 1300 8.73% 8.62% 8.55% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 1400 8.72% 8.62% 8.55% 8.45% 8.36% 8.27% 1500 8.75% 8.64% 8.58% 8.48% 8.39% 8.29% 1600 8.71% 8.61% 8.54% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 1715 8.67% 8.57% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 8.77% 8.67% 8.60% 8.50% 8.40% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.8700/62.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com