Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.30% 07.30% 07.30% (Nov 22) 1000 05.55/06.70 04.25/05.00 01.30/01.70 08.04% 08.21% 07.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/04.00 52.00/54.00 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 1100 02.00/04.00 52.00/54.00 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 1200 02.00/04.00 52.00/54.00 101.00/103.00 143.00/145.00 1300 02.00/04.00 52.00/54.00 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 1400 02.00/04.00 52.00/54.00 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 1500 02.00/04.00 51.50/53.50 100.00/102.00 141.50/143.50 1600 02.25/04.25 51.50/53.50 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 1715 02.50/03.50 51.50/53.50 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 03.50/05.50 54.50/56.50 104.00/106.00 146.00/148.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 317.00/319.00 1100 185.00/187.00 235.50/237.50 274.50/276.50 316.00/318.00 1200 185.50/187.50 236.50/238.50 276.50/278.50 317.50/319.50 1300 185.00/187.00 236.00/238.00 276.00/278.00 317.00/319.00 1400 184.50/186.50 235.00/237.00 275.00/277.00 316.00/318.00 1500 183.50/185.50 233.50/235.50 273.00/275.00 314.00/316.00 1600 182.50/184.50 232.50/234.50 272.50/274.50 313.00/315.00 1715 183.00/185.00 233.50/235.50 273.00/275.00 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 188.50/190.50 239.50/241.50 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 439.50/441.50 479.00/481.00 1100 357.50/359.50 395.50/397.50 438.00/440.00 477.50/479.50 1200 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.50/481.50 1300 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 439.50/441.50 479.00/481.00 1400 357.00/359.00 395.50/397.50 438.00/440.00 478.00/480.00 1500 355.00/357.00 393.00/395.00 435.50/437.50 475.50/477.50 1600 354.00/356.00 392.00/394.00 434.00/436.00 474.00/476.00 1715 355.00/357.00 393.00/395.00 435.00/437.00 475.00/477.00 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 445.00/447.00 485.00/487.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.10% 9.16% 9.01% 8.96% 8.97% 8.79% 1100 9.10% 9.16% 9.01% 8.97% 8.97% 8.76% 1200 9.09% 9.15% 9.03% 8.99% 9.00% 8.81% 1300 9.09% 9.15% 9.00% 8.97% 8.98% 8.80% 1400 9.09% 9.15% 9.00% 8.94% 8.94% 8.77% 1500 9.01% 9.07% 8.95% 8.91% 8.89% 8.71% 1600 9.02% 9.07% 8.92% 8.86% 8.86% 8.70% 1715 9.01% 9.07% 8.92% 8.88% 8.89% 8.71% (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 9.20% 9.23% 9.09% 9.02% 9.01% 8.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.65% 8.56% 8.49% 8.38% 8.31% 8.21% 1100 8.62% 8.52% 8.45% 8.35% 8.27% 8.18% 1200 8.65% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% 8.30% 8.20% 1300 8.64% 8.53% 8.46% 8.37% 8.29% 8.20% 1400 8.61% 8.50% 8.44% 8.34% 8.27% 8.18% 1500 8.57% 8.46% 8.40% 8.31% 8.24% 8.15% 1600 8.54% 8.44% 8.38% 8.28% 8.22% 8.13% 1715 8.55% 8.46% 8.40% 8.30% 8.23% 8.14% (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 8.67% 8.57% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5000/62.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com