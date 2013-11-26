Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/05.25 01.25/01.75 02.50/03.50 07.32% 07.32% 07.32% (Nov 25) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.30% 07.30% 07.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 178.50/180.50 1100 48.00/50.00 96.00/98.00 137.50/139.50 179.50/181.50 1200 47.75/49.75 96.00/98.00 137.25/139.25 179.00/181.00 1300 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 178.50/180.50 1400 48.00/49.00 96.25/97.50 137.25/139.25 179.00/181.00 1500 48.00/49.00 96.25/97.50 137.25/139.25 179.00/181.00 1600 48.00/49.00 96.00/98.00 137.25/139.25 178.00/180.00 1715 48.00/50.00 96.00/98.00 137.00/139.00 179.00/181.00 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 51.50/53.50 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 183.00/185.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 307.50/309.50 348.50/350.50 1100 230.00/232.00 269.50/271.50 310.50/312.50 352.00/354.00 1200 229.00/231.00 268.50/270.50 309.50/311.50 351.00/353.00 1300 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 307.50/309.50 348.50/350.50 1400 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.00/310.00 349.50/351.50 1500 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.00/310.00 349.50/351.50 1600 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.00/310.00 349.50/351.50 1715 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 309.00/311.00 350.50/352.50 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 233.50/235.50 273.00/275.00 313.50/315.50 355.00/357.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 386.50/388.50 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 504.00/506.00 1100 391.00/393.00 433.00/435.00 473.00/475.00 508.00/510.00 1200 389.50/391.50 432.00/434.00 472.00/474.00 507.00/509.00 1300 387.50/389.50 429.50/431.50 469.50/471.50 504.50/506.50 1400 388.00/390.00 430.00/432.00 470.00/472.00 505.50/507.50 1500 388.00/390.00 430.00/432.00 470.00/472.00 505.00/507.00 1600 388.00/390.00 430.00/432.00 470.00/472.00 505.50/507.50 1715 389.50/391.50 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 507.50/509.50 (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 393.00/395.00 435.00/437.00 475.00/477.00 02.50/03.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.87% 8.96% 8.84% 8.83% 8.84% 8.63% 1100 8.95% 9.00% 8.90% 8.87% 8.89% 8.69% 1200 8.90% 9.00% 8.88% 8.84% 8.84% 8.65% 1300 8.88% 8.97% 8.85% 8.84% 8.84% 8.64% 1400 8.87% 9.00% 8.89% 8.85% 8.86% 8.65% 1500 8.87% 9.00% 8.90% 8.86% 8.86% 8.65% 1600 8.86% 9.00% 8.88% 8.79% 8.84% 8.64% 1715 8.94% 8.99% 8.86% 8.83% 8.86% 8.65% (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 9.01% 9.07% 8.92% 8.88% 8.89% 8.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.38% 8.34% 8.24% 8.18% 8.12% 1100 8.55% 8.46% 8.43% 8.32% 8.25% 8.18% 1200 8.52% 8.43% 8.39% 8.30% 8.23% 8.16% 1300 8.48% 8.39% 8.37% 8.27% 8.20% 8.13% 1400 8.49% 8.41% 8.37% 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 1500 8.49% 8.41% 8.37% 8.27% 8.21% 8.14% 1600 8.48% 8.39% 8.36% 8.26% 8.19% 8.13% 1715 8.50% 8.41% 8.38% 8.28% 8.21% 8.16% (C1osing Nov 25) 1715 8.55% 8.46% 8.40% 8.30% 8.23% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5000/62.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com