Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/03.25 02.75/03.25 N/A 08.05% 08.05% N/A (Nov 26) 1000 03.75/05.25 01.25/01.75 02.50/03.50 07.32% 07.32% 07.32% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 178.50/180.50 1100 47.75/49.75 96.00/98.00 137.00/139.00 179.00/181.00 1200 48.00/49.00 96.50/98.50 137.75/139.75 179.00/181.00 1300 47.50/49.50 96.00/98.00 137.00/139.00 179.00/181.00 1400 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 137.00/139.00 179.00/181.00 1500 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 178.00/180.00 1600 48.00/50.00 96.00/98.00 136.50/138.50 178.00/180.00 1715 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.00/138.00 177.50/179.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 48.00/50.00 96.00/98.00 137.00/139.00 179.00/181.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.50/310.50 350.00/352.00 1100 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.50/310.50 350.00/352.00 1200 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 308.50/310.50 350.00/352.00 1300 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 309.00/311.00 350.50/352.50 1400 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 308.50/310.50 350.00/352.00 1500 228.00/230.00 267.00/269.00 307.50/309.50 348.50/350.50 1600 228.00/230.00 267.00/269.00 307.00/309.00 348.00/350.00 1715 227.00/229.00 266.00/268.00 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 309.00/311.00 350.50/352.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 389.00/391.00 431.00/433.00 471.00/473.00 506.00/508.00 1100 389.00/391.00 431.00/433.00 471.00/473.00 506.00/508.00 1200 389.00/391.00 431.00/433.00 471.00/473.00 506.00/508.00 1300 389.50/391.50 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 506.50/508.50 1400 389.00/391.00 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 507.00/509.00 1500 387.00/389.00 429.00/431.00 469.00/471.00 504.00/506.00 1600 386.50/388.50 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 503.50/505.50 1715 384.50/386.50 426.50/428.50 466.00/468.00 501.00/503.00 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 389.50/391.50 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 507.50/509.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.88% 8.97% 8.85% 8.83% 8.86% 8.66% 1100 8.92% 9.01% 8.88% 8.86% 8.86% 8.65% 1200 8.87% 9.06% 8.92% 8.85% 8.87% 8.66% 1300 8.88% 9.02% 8.88% 8.86% 8.88% 8.67% 1400 8.88% 8.98% 8.89% 8.86% 8.87% 8.66% 1500 8.90% 8.99% 8.87% 8.83% 8.85% 8.65% 1600 8.98% 9.03% 8.86% 8.82% 8.84% 8.64% 1715 8.90% 9.00% 8.84% 8.81% 8.81% 8.62% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 8.94% 8.99% 8.86% 8.83% 8.86% 8.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.42% 8.40% 8.29% 8.23% 8.16% 1100 8.51% 8.42% 8.39% 8.29% 8.22% 8.15% 1200 8.50% 8.42% 8.39% 8.29% 8.22% 8.15% 1300 8.52% 8.44% 8.41% 8.31% 8.24% 8.17% 1400 8.52% 8.43% 8.40% 8.31% 8.24% 8.18% 1500 8.50% 8.41% 8.38% 8.28% 8.21% 8.15% 1600 8.48% 8.39% 8.36% 8.26% 8.20% 8.13% 1715 8.47% 8.36% 8.32% 8.23% 8.16% 8.10% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 8.50% 8.41% 8.38% 8.28% 8.21% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1400/62.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com