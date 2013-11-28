Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 04.00/05.00 N/A N/A 07.81% (Nov 27) 1000 02.75/03.25 02.75/03.25 N/A 08.05% 08.05% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 43.50/45.50 91.50/93.50 132.50/134.50 174.00/176.00 1100 43.50/45.50 91.50/93.50 132.50/134.50 174.00/176.00 1200 44.00/44.75 92.00/93.00 133.00/134.50 174.50/176.00 1300 43.50/45.50 91.75/93.75 132.25/134.25 174.00/176.00 1400 43.50/45.50 91.75/93.75 132.75/134.75 174.75/176.75 1500 44.00/45.50 92.50/94.50 133.50/135.50 175.50/177.50 1600 43.50/45.50 92.00/94.00 133.00/135.00 175.00/177.00 1715 43.75/45.75 92.00/94.00 133.00/135.00 175.00/177.00 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 47.50/49.50 95.50/97.50 136.00/138.00 177.50/179.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.00/226.00 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 344.00/346.00 1100 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 303.50/305.50 345.00/347.00 1200 224.50/226.50 263.50/265.50 303.50/305.50 345.00/347.00 1300 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 303.50/305.50 345.50/347.50 1400 225.00/227.00 264.00/266.00 305.00/307.00 346.50/348.50 1500 226.00/228.00 265.00/267.00 305.50/307.50 347.00/349.00 1600 225.00/227.00 264.00/266.00 305.00/307.00 346.50/348.50 1715 225.00/227.00 264.00/266.00 304.50/306.50 346.00/348.00 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 227.00/229.00 266.00/268.00 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.00/384.00 424.00/426.00 463.50/465.50 498.50/500.50 1100 383.00/385.00 425.00/427.00 464.50/466.50 500.00/502.00 1200 383.50/385.50 426.00/428.00 466.00/468.00 501.00/503.00 1300 384.00/386.00 426.00/428.00 466.00/468.00 501.50/503.50 1400 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 467.50/469.50 503.00/505.00 1500 386.00/388.00 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 504.00/506.00 1600 385.50/387.50 428.00/430.00 468.00/470.00 503.50/505.50 1715 384.50/386.50 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 502.50/504.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 384.50/386.50 426.50/428.50 466.00/468.00 501.00/503.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.99% 9.01% 8.88% 8.84% 8.83% 8.61% 1100 8.98% 9.00% 8.87% 8.83% 8.82% 8.61% 1200 8.96% 9.00% 8.89% 8.85% 8.84% 8.63% 1300 8.98% 9.01% 8.85% 8.82% 8.81% 8.61% 1400 8.98% 9.02% 8.89% 8.86% 8.85% 8.64% 1500 9.04% 9.09% 8.94% 8.90% 8.89% 8.68% 1600 8.99% 9.05% 8.91% 8.88% 8.86% 8.65% 1715 9.03% 9.04% 8.90% 8.87% 8.85% 8.64% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 8.90% 9.00% 8.84% 8.81% 8.81% 8.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.38% 8.32% 8.22% 8.16% 8.09% 1100 8.48% 8.39% 8.34% 8.24% 8.17% 8.11% 1200 8.48% 8.40% 8.35% 8.26% 8.20% 8.13% 1300 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.25% 8.19% 8.13% 1400 8.52% 8.43% 8.38% 8.28% 8.22% 8.15% 1500 8.53% 8.44% 8.40% 8.30% 8.24% 8.17% 1600 8.52% 8.44% 8.39% 8.30% 8.24% 8.17% 1715 8.50% 8.41% 8.37% 8.27% 8.21% 8.14% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 8.47% 8.36% 8.32% 8.23% 8.16% 8.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4100/62.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com