Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/6.25 04.00/04.50 01.25/01.75 07.69% 07.81% 07.33% (Nov 28) 1000 N/A N/A 04.00/05.00 N/A N/A 07.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.25/43.75 89.75/91.75 130.25/132.25 171.50/173.50 1100 41.50/43.50 90.00/92.00 130.50/132.50 172.00/174.00 1200 42.00/43.00 90.00/92.00 130.75/132.75 172.00/174.00 1300 41.50/43.50 89.50/91.50 129.50/131.50 171.00/173.00 1400 41.50/43.50 89.50/91.50 129.50/131.50 171.00/173.00 1500 41.50/43.50 89.50/91.50 130.00/132.00 171.50/173.50 1600 41.50/43.50 89.00/91.00 130.00/132.00 171.00/173.00 1715 41.00/43.00 88.00/90.00 128.00/130.00 169.00/171.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 43.75/45.75 92.00/94.00 133.00/135.00 175.00/177.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 299.50/301.50 340.50/342.50 1100 222.00/224.00 260.50/262.50 300.50/302.50 341.50/343.50 1200 221.50/223.50 260.00/262.00 300.00/302.00 340.50/342.50 1300 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 299.00/301.00 339.50/341.50 1400 221.00/223.00 259.00/261.00 298.50/300.50 339.00/341.00 1500 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 299.00/301.00 339.50/341.50 1600 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 299.00/301.00 339.00/341.00 1715 218.00/220.00 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 335.00/337.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 225.00/227.00 264.00/266.00 304.50/306.50 346.00/348.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 379.00/381.00 421.00/423.00 460.50/462.50 495.50/497.50 1100 380.00/382.00 422.00/424.00 462.00/464.00 497.00/499.00 1200 378.50/380.50 420.50/422.50 460.50/462.50 495.50/497.50 1300 377.00/379.00 419.00/421.00 458.50/460.50 493.50/495.50 1400 377.00/379.00 418.50/420.50 458.00/460.00 493.00/495.00 1500 378.00/380.00 419.50/421.50 459.00/461.00 494.00/496.00 1600 377.00/379.00 419.00/421.00 458.50/460.50 493.50/495.50 1715 373.00/375.00 414.00/416.00 453.50/455.50 488.00/490.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 384.50/386.50 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 502.50/504.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.00% 8.99% 8.83% 8.79% 8.75% 8.55% 1100 8.91% 9.00% 8.85% 8.81% 8.78% 8.58% 1200 8.90% 9.00% 8.85% 8.80% 8.75% 8.55% 1300 8.89% 8.94% 8.77% 8.75% 8.73% 8.53% 1400 8.88% 8.92% 8.75% 8.74% 8.71% 8.50% 1500 8.88% 8.93% 8.78% 8.75% 8.71% 8.52% 1600 8.86% 8.88% 8.77% 8.73% 8.71% 8.51% 1715 8.78% 8.79% 8.66% 8.64% 8.61% 8.42% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 9.03% 9.04% 8.90% 8.87% 8.85% 8.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.33% 8.29% 8.20% 8.14% 8.07% 1100 8.44% 8.35% 8.31% 8.21% 8.16% 8.09% 1200 8.41% 8.31% 8.26% 8.17% 8.12% 8.05% 1300 8.38% 8.29% 8.23% 8.14% 8.08% 8.02% 1400 8.36% 8.26% 8.21% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1500 8.37% 8.28% 8.23% 8.14% 8.08% 8.01% 1600 8.36% 8.26% 8.21% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1715 8.27% 8.18% 8.14% 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 8.50% 8.41% 8.37% 8.27% 8.21% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4400/62.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com