Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.03% 07.03% 07.03% (Nov 29) 1000 05.25/06.25 04.00/04.50 01.25/01.75 07.69% 07.81% 07.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.50/39.50 84.00/86.00 123.50/125.50 164.50/166.50 1100 37.50/39.50 83.00/85.00 122.50/124.50 163.00/165.00 1200 37.75/39.25 83.75/85.25 123.75/125.75 164.50/166.50 1300 38.00/39.00 84.00/86.00 123.50/125.50 164.00/166.00 1400 37.25/39.25 83.00/85.00 122.50/124.50 163.00/165.00 1500 37.00/39.00 83.00/85.00 123.50/125.50 164.50/166.50 1600 37.00/39.00 83.00/85.00 123.00/125.00 164.00/166.00 1715 37.00/39.00 83.00/85.00 123.00/125.00 164.00/166.00 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 41.00/43.00 88.00/90.00 128.00/130.00 169.00/171.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 327.50/329.50 1100 211.00/213.00 248.50/250.50 287.00/289.00 326.50/328.50 1200 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 289.00/291.00 328.50/330.50 1300 212.50/214.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00 1400 211.50/213.50 248.50/250.50 287.00/289.00 326.50/328.50 1500 213.50/215.50 251.50/253.50 290.50/292.50 330.50/332.50 1600 213.00/215.00 251.00/253.00 290.00/292.00 330.00/332.00 1715 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 218.00/220.00 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 335.00/337.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 405.50/407.50 444.50/446.50 478.50/480.50 1100 363.50/365.50 404.50/406.50 443.50/445.50 477.50/479.50 1200 365.50/367.50 406.50/408.50 445.50/447.50 480.00/482.00 1300 365.00/367.00 406.50/408.50 445.50/447.50 480.00/482.00 1400 363.00/365.00 404.00/406.00 443.50/445.50 478.00/480.00 1500 368.00/370.00 409.50/411.50 449.00/451.00 483.50/485.50 1600 368.00/370.00 409.00/411.00 448.50/450.50 483.00/485.00 1715 367.50/369.50 408.50/410.50 447.50/449.50 482.00/484.00 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 373.00/375.00 414.00/416.00 453.50/455.50 488.00/490.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.56% 8.48% 8.51% 8.49% 8.29% 1100 8.41% 8.48% 8.43% 8.44% 8.42% 8.24% 1200 8.42% 8.54% 8.51% 8.52% 8.50% 8.30% 1300 8.46% 8.59% 8.51% 8.51% 8.50% 8.30% 1400 8.40% 8.50% 8.45% 8.47% 8.46% 8.26% 1500 8.34% 8.50% 8.50% 8.53% 8.52% 8.34% 1600 8.33% 8.48% 8.46% 8.50% 8.50% 8.32% 1715 8.32% 8.47% 8.45% 8.49% 8.49% 8.30% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 8.78% 8.79% 8.66% 8.64% 8.61% 8.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.13% 8.05% 8.00% 7.92% 7.87% 7.81% 1100 8.10% 8.03% 7.99% 7.92% 7.87% 7.80% 1200 8.15% 8.08% 8.03% 7.95% 7.90% 7.84% 1300 8.16% 8.08% 8.04% 7.97% 7.92% 7.86% 1400 8.12% 8.05% 8.00% 7.93% 7.89% 7.83% 1500 8.20% 8.13% 8.09% 8.02% 7.97% 7.90% 1600 8.18% 8.12% 8.08% 8.00% 7.95% 7.89% 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 7.98% 7.93% 7.86% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 8.27% 8.18% 8.14% 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3150/62.3250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com