Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% (Dec 2) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.03% 07.03% 07.03% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 160.50/162.50 1100 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 160.50/162.50 1200 35.00/36.50 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 1300 35.00/37.00 80.50/82.50 120.50/122.50 161.50/163.50 1400 35.00/37.00 80.25/82.25 120.50/122.50 161.50/163.50 1500 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 1600 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 1715 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 119.50/121.50 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 37.00/39.00 83.00/85.00 123.00/125.00 164.00/166.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 287.00/289.00 327.00/329.00 1100 209.50/211.50 247.00/249.00 286.50/288.50 327.00/329.00 1200 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 287.00/289.00 327.00/329.00 1300 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 287.00/289.00 327.50/329.50 1400 210.50/212.50 248.50/250.50 288.00/290.00 328.50/330.50 1500 210.00/212.00 248.00/250.00 287.50/289.50 328.00/330.00 1600 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 287.00/289.00 327.50/329.50 1715 208.50/210.50 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.00/328.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 406.00/408.00 445.50/447.50 480.00/482.00 1100 364.50/366.50 406.00/408.00 445.50/447.50 480.00/482.00 1200 365.00/367.00 406.50/408.50 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 1300 365.00/367.00 407.00/409.00 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 1400 366.00/368.00 407.50/409.50 447.00/449.00 481.50/483.50 1500 365.50/367.50 407.50/409.50 447.00/449.00 481.50/483.50 1600 365.50/367.50 407.00/409.00 446.00/448.00 481.00/483.00 1715 363.50/365.50 405.00/407.00 444.00/446.00 478.50/480.50 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 367.50/369.50 408.50/410.50 447.50/449.50 482.00/484.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.17% 8.31% 8.33% 8.38% 8.40% 8.23% 1100 8.18% 8.33% 8.34% 8.40% 8.41% 8.23% 1200 8.14% 8.32% 8.35% 8.42% 8.42% 8.24% 1300 8.20% 8.37% 8.38% 8.43% 8.42% 8.24% 1400 8.19% 8.35% 8.38% 8.44% 8.44% 8.27% 1500 8.18% 8.33% 8.35% 8.42% 8.43% 8.26% 1600 8.18% 8.32% 8.35% 8.41% 8.41% 8.24% 1715 8.18% 8.31% 8.31% 8.36% 8.36% 8.19% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 8.32% 8.47% 8.45% 8.49% 8.49% 8.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.12% 8.05% 8.02% 7.95% 7.90% 7.84% 1100 8.12% 8.07% 8.03% 7.96% 7.91% 7.85% 1200 8.13% 8.07% 8.03% 7.97% 7.92% 7.85% 1300 8.13% 8.08% 8.04% 7.97% 7.92% 7.85% 1400 8.15% 8.10% 8.05% 7.98% 7.93% 7.87% 1500 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 7.99% 7.94% 7.87% 1600 8.13% 8.08% 8.05% 7.98% 7.92% 7.86% 1715 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% 7.93% 7.88% 7.82% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 7.98% 7.93% 7.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3600/62.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com