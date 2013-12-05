Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.84% 05.84% 05.84% (Dec 3) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 158.00/160.00 1100 33.50/34.50 78.00/79.50 117.50/119.50 158.00/160.00 1200 33.50/34.50 78.25/79.75 118.00/120.00 158.50/160.50 1300 33.00/35.00 77.50/79.50 117.50/119.50 158.50/160.50 1400 33.50/35.50 78.00/80.00 117.75/119.75 158.50/160.50 1500 33.00/35.00 77.50/79.50 117.50/119.50 158.50/160.50 1600 33.50/35.50 78.50/80.50 119.00/121.00 160.50/162.50 1715 33.50/35.50 79.00/81.00 119.00/121.00 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 35.00/37.00 80.00/82.00 119.50/121.50 160.00/162.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 284.50/286.50 324.00/326.00 1100 206.00/208.00 243.00/245.00 282.50/284.50 322.50/324.50 1200 206.50/208.50 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 323.50/325.50 1300 207.00/209.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 324.00/326.00 1400 207.00/209.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 324.00/326.00 1500 207.00/209.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 324.00/326.00 1600 209.50/211.50 247.00/249.00 286.50/288.50 327.50/329.50 1715 209.00/211.00 246.50/248.50 286.00/288.00 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 208.50/210.50 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.00/328.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 361.00/363.00 402.50/404.50 441.50/443.50 476.50/478.50 1100 360.50/362.50 402.00/404.00 441.00/443.00 475.50/477.50 1200 361.00/363.00 402.50/404.50 442.00/444.00 476.00/478.00 1300 362.00/364.00 403.50/405.50 443.00/445.00 477.50/479.50 1400 362.00/364.00 403.50/405.50 443.00/445.00 477.00/479.00 1500 362.00/364.00 404.00/406.00 443.50/445.50 478.00/480.00 1600 366.00/368.00 408.00/410.00 447.50/449.50 482.00/484.00 1715 365.00/367.00 406.50/408.50 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 363.50/365.50 405.00/407.00 444.00/446.00 478.50/480.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.12% 8.24% 8.25% 8.32% 8.34% 8.18% 1100 8.05% 8.23% 8.27% 8.32% 8.31% 8.13% 1200 8.06% 8.27% 8.30% 8.35% 8.33% 8.17% 1300 8.05% 8.23% 8.29% 8.36% 8.36% 8.19% 1400 8.14% 8.27% 8.30% 8.36% 8.36% 8.18% 1500 8.05% 8.22% 8.28% 8.36% 8.36% 8.18% 1600 8.18% 8.34% 8.40% 8.48% 8.47% 8.28% 1715 8.22% 8.40% 8.42% 8.48% 8.47% 8.29% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 8.18% 8.31% 8.31% 8.36% 8.36% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.07% 8.00% 7.95% 7.89% 7.84% 7.78% 1100 8.03% 7.98% 7.96% 7.90% 7.85% 7.78% 1200 8.07% 8.01% 7.97% 7.92% 7.87% 7.79% 1300 8.08% 8.03% 8.00% 7.94% 7.89% 7.82% 1400 8.07% 8.03% 8.00% 7.94% 7.89% 7.81% 1500 8.07% 8.03% 8.00% 7.95% 7.90% 7.83% 1600 8.17% 8.13% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98% 7.91% 1715 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 8.03% 7.98% 7.90% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% 7.93% 7.88% 7.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0500/62.0600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com