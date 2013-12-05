Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.93% (Dec 4) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.84% 05.84% 05.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 74.50/76.50 114.50/116.50 155.50/157.50 1100 29.50/31.50 75.00/77.00 115.00/117.00 156.00/158.00 1200 30.25/31.25 75.50/77.00 115.50/117.50 157.00/159.00 1300 30.50/31.50 76.00/77.50 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1400 31.00/33.00 76.00/78.00 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 1500 30.50/32.50 76.00/78.00 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1600 30.50/32.50 76.00/78.00 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 1715 30.50/32.50 76.00/78.00 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 33.50/35.50 79.00/81.00 119.00/121.00 160.00/162.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 280.50/282.50 320.50/322.50 1100 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 281.00/283.00 321.00/323.00 1200 205.50/207.50 243.00/245.00 282.00/284.00 322.50/324.50 1300 206.00/208.00 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 323.50/325.50 1400 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 323.00/325.00 1500 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 323.50/325.50 1600 206.50/208.50 244.00/246.00 283.00/285.00 323.50/325.50 1715 207.50/209.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 324.50/326.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 209.00/211.00 246.50/248.50 286.00/288.00 326.50/328.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 358.00/360.00 399.50/401.50 439.00/441.00 473.50/475.50 1100 359.00/361.00 400.50/402.50 440.00/442.00 474.00/476.00 1200 361.00/363.00 402.50/404.50 442.00/444.00 476.00/478.00 1300 361.00/363.00 403.00/405.00 442.50/444.50 476.50/478.50 1400 361.00/363.00 402.50/404.50 442.00/444.00 476.50/478.50 1500 361.50/363.50 403.50/405.50 443.00/445.00 478.00/480.00 1600 362.00/364.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 478.00/480.00 1715 363.00/365.00 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 479.50/481.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 365.00/367.00 406.50/408.50 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.45% 8.48% 8.53% 8.49% 8.31% 1100 8.36% 8.50% 8.51% 8.56% 8.51% 8.33% 1200 8.39% 8.51% 8.54% 8.59% 8.53% 8.34% 1300 8.46% 8.57% 8.57% 8.60% 8.56% 8.37% 1400 8.60% 8.59% 8.59% 8.62% 8.58% 8.39% 1500 8.52% 8.56% 8.55% 8.59% 8.55% 8.37% 1600 8.52% 8.58% 8.58% 8.61% 8.56% 8.36% 1715 8.52% 8.58% 8.59% 8.65% 8.60% 8.40% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 8.22% 8.40% 8.42% 8.48% 8.47% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.20% 8.14% 8.10% 8.03% 7.98% 7.92% 1100 8.21% 8.16% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 7.93% 1200 8.23% 8.18% 8.14% 8.08% 8.02% 7.94% 1300 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 1400 8.26% 8.18% 8.14% 8.08% 8.02% 7.95% 1500 8.26% 8.19% 8.15% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 1600 8.25% 8.19% 8.16% 8.09% 8.04% 7.96% 1715 8.27% 8.22% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 7.99% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 8.03% 7.98% 7.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7525/61.7625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com