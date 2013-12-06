Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.66% 06.91% 05.92% (Dec 5) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 75.50/77.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1100 29.00/31.00 75.00/77.00 115.50/117.50 157.00/159.00 1200 29.00/31.00 75.00/77.00 115.50/117.50 157.00/159.00 1300 29.50/31.50 75.50/77.50 116.50/118.50 158.50/160.50 1400 29.50/31.50 75.50/77.50 116.50/118.50 158.50/160.50 1500 30.00/32.00 76.00/78.00 117.00/119.00 159.00/161.00 1600 29.75/31.75 76.00/78.00 117.25/119.25 159.50/161.50 1715 30.00/31.00 76.25/78.25 117.50/119.50 159.50/161.50 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 30.50/32.50 76.00/78.00 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 286.00/288.00 327.00/329.00 1100 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 284.50/286.50 325.50/327.50 1200 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 284.50/286.50 325.00/327.00 1300 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 286.50/288.50 327.50/329.50 1400 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 287.00/289.00 328.50/330.50 1500 209.00/211.00 247.50/249.50 287.50/289.50 329.00/331.00 1600 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 288.00/290.00 329.50/331.50 1715 209.50/211.50 248.00/250.00 288.00/290.00 329.00/331.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 207.50/209.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 324.50/326.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 365.50/367.50 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 482.00/484.00 1100 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 1200 363.50/365.50 405.50/407.50 445.50/447.50 480.00/482.00 1300 366.00/368.00 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 483.00/485.00 1400 367.00/369.00 409.00/411.00 449.00/451.00 484.00/486.00 1500 367.50/369.50 410.00/412.00 450.00/452.00 485.00/487.00 1600 368.00/370.00 410.50/412.50 450.50/452.50 485.50/487.50 1715 367.50/369.50 410.00/412.00 450.00/452.00 485.00/487.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 363.00/365.00 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 479.50/481.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.70% 8.71% 8.75% 8.68% 8.50% 1100 8.56% 8.64% 8.64% 8.69% 8.64% 8.46% 1200 8.56% 8.64% 8.64% 8.70% 8.64% 8.46% 1300 8.66% 8.70% 8.72% 8.77% 8.70% 8.51% 1400 8.66% 8.70% 8.71% 8.77% 8.69% 8.52% 1500 8.76% 8.75% 8.75% 8.80% 8.73% 8.55% 1600 8.73% 8.76% 8.78% 8.82% 8.74% 8.56% 1715 8.74% 8.82% 8.82% 8.85% 8.77% 8.59% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 8.52% 8.58% 8.59% 8.65% 8.60% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.33% 8.28% 8.21% 8.15% 8.06% 1100 8.34% 8.29% 8.24% 8.18% 8.12% 8.04% 1200 8.34% 8.28% 8.23% 8.17% 8.11% 8.03% 1300 8.40% 8.34% 8.29% 8.22% 8.16% 8.08% 1400 8.42% 8.36% 8.31% 8.23% 8.17% 8.09% 1500 8.43% 8.38% 8.33% 8.26% 8.19% 8.11% 1600 8.45% 8.39% 8.34% 8.27% 8.20% 8.12% 1715 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.29% 8.22% 8.14% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 8.27% 8.22% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 7.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4100/61.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com