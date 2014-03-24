Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.52% 07.52% 07.52% (Mar 21) 1000 05.30/06.80 04.00/05.00 01.30/01.80 07.92% 07.97% 07.77% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.25/04.25 54.75/56.75 95.50/97.50 137.00/139.00 1100 02.00/04.00 54.25/56.25 95.25/97.25 136.50/138.50 1200 02.00/03.50 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 136.50/138.50 1300 02.00/03.50 53.50/55.50 94.00/96.00 135.00/137.00 1400 02.00/04.00 53.25/55.25 93.75/95.75 134.75/136.75 1500 02.00/03.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 134.50/136.50 1600 02.50/03.50 54.00/56.00 94.00/96.00 135.00/137.00 1715 02.50/03.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 134.50/136.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 04.25/05.25 58.00/59.50 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 300.50/302.50 1100 178.00/180.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 300.00/302.00 1200 178.00/180.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 300.50/302.50 1300 176.50/178.50 213.50/215.50 257.50/259.50 299.00/301.00 1400 176.00/178.00 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 298.00/300.00 1500 175.50/177.50 212.50/214.50 256.00/258.00 297.00/299.00 1600 176.00/178.00 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 297.50/299.50 1715 176.00/178.00 213.00/215.00 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 182.50/184.50 220.00/222.00 264.50/266.50 306.25/308.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.50/339.50 381.00/383.00 420.50/422.50 456.50/458.50 1100 337.00/339.00 381.00/383.00 420.50/422.50 457.00/459.00 1200 337.50/339.50 381.00/383.00 420.50/422.50 457.00/459.00 1300 336.00/338.00 379.50/381.50 419.00/421.00 455.00/457.00 1400 335.00/337.00 378.50/380.50 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 1500 334.00/336.00 377.50/379.50 417.00/419.00 453.00/455.00 1600 334.50/336.50 378.00/380.00 417.50/419.50 453.50/455.50 1715 335.00/337.00 378.50/380.50 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 343.50/345.50 387.50/389.50 427.50/429.50 464.00/466.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.58% 8.97% 8.67% 8.51% 8.41% 8.34% 1100 9.49% 8.94% 8.64% 8.48% 8.38% 8.32% 1200 9.44% 8.91% 8.64% 8.48% 8.38% 8.32% 1300 9.35% 8.81% 8.54% 8.41% 8.32% 8.27% 1400 9.32% 8.80% 8.53% 8.39% 8.31% 8.24% 1500 9.36% 8.78% 8.51% 8.37% 8.29% 8.23% 1600 9.44% 8.82% 8.53% 8.38% 8.30% 8.23% 1715 9.35% 8.77% 8.50% 8.38% 8.30% 8.25% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 9.78% 9.12% 8.78% 8.62% 8.50% 8.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.29% 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 8.14% 8.13% 1100 8.27% 8.23% 8.21% 8.18% 8.15% 8.13% 1200 8.28% 8.24% 8.21% 8.18% 8.15% 8.13% 1300 8.23% 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.11% 8.09% 1400 8.21% 8.18% 8.15% 8.13% 8.10% 8.08% 1500 8.19% 8.16% 8.13% 8.11% 8.08% 8.06% 1600 8.19% 8.16% 8.13% 8.11% 8.08% 8.06% 1715 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.12% 8.09% 8.07% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 8.22% 8.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.7750/60.7850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com