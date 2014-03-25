Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.54% 07.54% 07.54% (Mar 24) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.52% 07.52% 07.52% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.25/01.75 53.00/55.00 93.50/95.50 134.50/136.50 1100 01.00/02.00 54.50/56.50 95.50/97.50 136.50/138.50 1200 01.00/02.00 54.50/56.00 95.50/97.00 136.50/138.50 1300 00.50/02.50 54.00/56.00 94.50/96.50 135.50/137.50 1400 01.00/02.00 54.00/56.00 94.50/96.50 135.50/137.50 1500 01.00/02.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 136.00/138.00 1600 01.00/02.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 136.50/138.50 1715 01.00/02.00 54.75/55.75 95.50/96.50 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 02.50/03.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 134.50/136.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 213.00/215.00 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 1100 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 301.00/303.00 1200 178.00/180.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 300.50/302.50 1300 177.00/179.00 214.00/216.00 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 1400 177.00/179.00 214.00/216.00 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 1500 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 300.50/302.50 1600 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 301.00/303.00 1715 178.50/180.50 216.00/218.00 260.00/262.00 302.00/304.00 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 176.00/178.00 213.00/215.00 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.00/337.00 378.50/380.50 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 1100 338.00/340.00 382.00/384.00 421.50/423.50 457.50/459.50 1200 337.50/339.50 381.50/383.50 421.00/423.00 457.00/459.00 1300 336.00/338.00 380.00/382.00 419.75/421.75 456.00/458.00 1400 336.00/338.00 380.00/382.00 420.00/422.00 456.00/458.00 1500 338.00/340.00 382.00/384.00 421.50/423.50 458.00/460.00 1600 338.50/340.50 382.50/384.50 422.50/424.50 459.00/461.00 1715 339.50/341.50 383.50/385.50 423.50/425.50 460.00/462.00 (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 335.00/337.00 378.50/380.50 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.58% 8.94% 8.62% 8.48% 8.39% 8.32% 1100 9.84% 9.13% 8.75% 8.58% 8.48% 8.40% 1200 9.80% 9.12% 8.76% 8.58% 8.47% 8.39% 1300 9.76% 9.04% 8.69% 8.53% 8.43% 8.36% 1400 9.76% 9.04% 8.69% 8.53% 8.42% 8.36% 1500 9.76% 9.09% 8.72% 8.56% 8.46% 8.39% 1600 9.76% 9.09% 8.75% 8.58% 8.48% 8.41% 1715 9.80% 9.09% 8.76% 8.61% 8.51% 8.42% (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 9.35% 8.77% 8.50% 8.38% 8.30% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 8.24% 8.21% 8.18% 8.14% 8.13% 1100 8.36% 8.31% 8.28% 8.25% 8.20% 8.18% 1200 8.35% 8.30% 8.27% 8.24% 8.20% 8.18% 1300 8.31% 8.26% 8.24% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 1400 8.31% 8.26% 8.24% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 1500 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 8.25% 8.22% 8.19% 1600 8.36% 8.33% 8.30% 8.27% 8.24% 8.21% 1715 8.39% 8.35% 8.32% 8.29% 8.25% 8.23% (C1osing Mar 24) 1715 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.12% 8.09% 8.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4800/60.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com