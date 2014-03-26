Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.55/03.35 01.20/01.60 01.30/01.70 07.72% 07.27% 07.87% (Mar 25) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.54% 07.54% 07.54% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 52.50/54.00 93.00/95.00 134.50/136.50 176.50/178.50 1100 52.00/54.00 92.50/94.50 134.00/136.00 176.50/178.50 1200 50.50/52.50 91.00/93.00 132.50/134.50 174.50/176.50 1300 51.00/53.00 91.50/93.50 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 1400 51.00/53.00 91.50/93.50 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 1500 51.00/53.00 92.00/94.00 133.50/135.50 176.00/178.00 1600 51.75/53.25 92.75/94.25 134.75/136.75 177.50/179.50 1715 52.00/53.00 92.75/94.25 135.00/137.00 177.50/179.50 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 54.75/55.75 95.50/96.50 136.50/138.50 178.50/180.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/216.50 259.00/261.00 301.00/303.00 338.50/340.50 1100 214.50/216.50 259.00/261.00 301.50/303.50 339.00/341.00 1200 212.50/214.50 257.00/259.00 299.00/301.00 337.00/339.00 1300 213.50/215.50 258.00/260.00 300.50/302.50 338.50/340.50 1400 213.50/215.50 258.50/260.50 301.50/303.50 339.50/341.50 1500 214.00/216.00 259.00/261.00 302.00/304.00 340.00/342.00 1600 215.50/217.50 260.50/262.50 303.50/305.50 342.00/344.00 1715 216.00/218.00 261.00/263.00 304.00/306.00 342.50/344.50 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 216.00/218.00 260.00/262.00 302.00/304.00 339.50/341.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.50/384.50 422.50/424.50 459.00/461.00 501.00/503.00 1100 383.50/385.50 424.00/426.00 460.50/462.50 502.00/504.00 1200 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 458.00/460.00 500.00/502.00 1300 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 460.00/462.00 502.00/504.00 1400 384.00/386.00 424.50/426.50 461.00/463.00 503.00/505.00 1500 384.50/386.50 425.00/427.00 461.50/463.50 503.00/505.00 1600 387.50/389.50 427.00/429.00 463.50/465.50 505.50/507.50 1715 387.00/389.00 427.50/429.50 464.00/466.00 506.00/508.00 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 383.50/385.50 423.50/425.50 460.00/462.00 01.00/02.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.77% 9.04% 8.73% 8.60% 8.53% 8.47% 1100 9.73% 8.99% 8.70% 8.60% 8.53% 8.47% 1200 9.47% 8.86% 8.61% 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 1300 9.55% 8.90% 8.64% 8.56% 8.50% 8.44% 1400 9.55% 8.90% 8.64% 8.56% 8.50% 8.46% 1500 9.56% 8.96% 8.68% 8.59% 8.53% 8.48% 1600 9.66% 9.01% 8.77% 8.67% 8.59% 8.54% 1715 9.65% 9.01% 8.78% 8.67% 8.61% 8.55% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 9.80% 9.09% 8.76% 8.61% 8.51% 8.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.39% 8.36% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 1100 8.45% 8.41% 8.38% 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 1200 8.39% 8.37% 8.33% 8.32% 8.29% 8.26% 1300 8.42% 8.40% 8.38% 8.36% 8.32% 8.29% 1400 8.45% 8.42% 8.39% 8.37% 8.33% 8.30% 1500 8.48% 8.45% 8.42% 8.40% 8.35% 8.31% 1600 8.52% 8.50% 8.49% 8.44% 8.39% 8.36% 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.47% 8.44% 8.40% 8.36% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 8.39% 8.35% 8.32% 8.29% 8.25% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1400/60.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com