Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 11.25/14.25 01.20/01.50 10.00/13.00 11.37% 07.28% 12.13% (Mar 26) 1000 02.55/03.35 01.20/01.60 01.30/01.70 07.72% 07.27% 07.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.75/40.75 80.75/82.50 123.50/125.50 166.25/168.25 1100 39.00/41.00 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 167.00/169.00 1200 39.00/41.00 80.50/82.50 124.00/126.00 167.50/169.50 1300 39.00/41.00 80.50/82.50 124.00/126.00 167.50/169.50 1400 39.50/41.00 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 166.50/168.50 1500 39.00/41.00 80.00/82.00 123.00/125.00 166.50/168.50 1600 39.00/41.00 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 167.00/169.00 1715 40.00/41.00 80.75/82.25 124.00/126.00 167.50/169.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 52.00/53.00 92.75/94.25 135.00/137.00 177.50/179.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 250.00/252.00 293.00/295.00 332.00/334.00 1100 206.00/208.00 252.00/254.00 295.50/297.50 335.00/337.00 1200 206.50/208.50 252.00/254.00 296.00/298.00 335.00/337.00 1300 206.50/208.50 252.00/254.00 296.00/298.00 335.00/337.00 1400 206.00/208.00 251.50/253.50 296.00/298.00 335.00/337.00 1500 205.50/207.50 251.00/253.00 295.50/297.50 335.00/337.00 1600 206.50/208.50 252.50/254.50 297.00/299.00 336.50/338.50 1715 207.00/209.00 253.50/255.50 298.50/300.50 338.00/340.00 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 216.00/218.00 261.00/263.00 304.00/306.00 342.50/344.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 377.00/379.00 418.00/420.00 454.00/456.00 496.50/498.50 1100 381.00/383.00 421.00/423.00 458.00/460.00 500.00/502.00 1200 380.00/382.00 421.00/423.00 458.00/460.00 500.00/502.00 1300 380.00/382.00 421.00/423.00 458.00/460.00 500.00/502.00 1400 379.00/381.00 420.00/422.00 457.00/459.00 499.00/501.00 1500 379.50/381.50 420.00/422.00 456.50/458.50 498.50/500.50 1600 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 458.00/460.00 500.00/502.00 1715 382.50/384.50 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.50/504.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 387.00/389.00 427.50/429.50 464.00/466.00 506.00/508.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.69% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 8.43% 8.41% 1100 8.65% 8.52% 8.49% 8.49% 8.48% 8.48% 1200 8.65% 8.52% 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.48% 1300 8.65% 8.52% 8.52% 8.51% 8.50% 8.48% 1400 8.69% 8.52% 8.48% 8.47% 8.48% 8.47% 1500 8.65% 8.47% 8.46% 8.47% 8.47% 8.46% 1600 8.64% 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.50% 8.50% 1715 8.72% 8.50% 8.50% 8.50% 8.51% 8.52% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 9.65% 9.01% 8.78% 8.67% 8.61% 8.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.41% 8.39% 8.38% 8.33% 8.31% 1100 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.45% 8.41% 8.39% 1200 8.50% 8.49% 8.47% 8.45% 8.41% 8.39% 1300 8.50% 8.49% 8.46% 8.44% 8.41% 8.38% 1400 8.50% 8.48% 8.44% 8.42% 8.39% 8.37% 1500 8.49% 8.49% 8.46% 8.43% 8.39% 8.37% 1600 8.52% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 8.40% 8.38% 1715 8.55% 8.54% 8.50% 8.47% 8.43% 8.41% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.47% 8.44% 8.40% 8.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.3100/60.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com