Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 11.50/14.50 10.50/12.50 01.00/02.00 11.65% 12.77% 06.08% (Mar 27) 1000 11.25/14.25 01.20/01.50 10.00/13.00 11.37% 07.28% 12.13% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 38.00/39.50 79.50/81.50 123.00/125.00 166.50/168.50 1100 38.00/40.00 79.50/81.50 123.00/125.00 167.00/169.00 1200 38.00/40.00 79.50/81.50 123.00/125.00 167.00/169.00 1300 38.75/39.75 80.00/82.00 123.50/125.50 167.00/169.00 1400 39.00/41.00 80.50/82.50 124.00/126.00 168.00/170.00 1500 40.00/42.00 82.00/84.00 125.50/127.50 169.50/171.50 1600 40.75/41.75 83.00/84.00 126.00/127.00 170.50/171.50 1715 40.50/42.50 82.50/84.50 126.00/128.00 171.00/173.00 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 40.00/41.00 80.75/82.25 124.00/126.00 167.50/169.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 253.00/255.00 298.00/300.00 337.50/339.50 1100 207.00/209.00 254.00/256.00 298.50/300.50 338.00/340.00 1200 207.00/209.00 254.00/256.00 298.50/300.50 338.00/340.00 1300 207.00/209.00 254.50/256.50 299.00/301.00 338.50/340.50 1400 208.00/210.00 255.00/257.00 299.50/301.50 339.00/341.00 1500 209.50/211.50 256.50/258.50 301.50/303.50 341.00/343.00 1600 210.00/212.00 257.50/259.50 302.50/304.50 342.50/344.50 1715 211.00/213.00 258.00/260.00 303.50/305.50 343.50/345.50 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 207.00/209.00 253.50/255.50 298.50/300.50 338.00/340.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.50/384.50 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.50/504.50 1100 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.00/504.00 1200 382.50/384.50 423.00/425.00 460.00/462.00 502.00/504.00 1300 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.50/504.50 1400 383.50/385.50 424.00/426.00 461.00/463.00 503.00/505.00 1500 385.50/387.50 426.50/428.50 463.50/465.50 505.50/507.50 1600 387.50/389.50 428.50/430.50 465.50/467.50 507.50/509.50 1715 388.00/390.00 428.00/430.00 465.00/467.00 507.00/509.00 (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 382.50/384.50 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.50/504.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.69% 8.58% 8.57% 8.56% 8.58% 8.59% 1100 8.72% 8.58% 8.57% 8.58% 8.60% 8.61% 1200 8.71% 8.57% 8.56% 8.58% 8.59% 8.61% 1300 8.77% 8.62% 8.59% 8.58% 8.60% 8.62% 1400 8.91% 8.68% 8.63% 8.63% 8.64% 8.65% 1500 9.12% 8.83% 8.73% 8.71% 8.70% 8.70% 1600 9.20% 8.90% 8.76% 8.76% 8.75% 8.76% 1715 9.23% 8.90% 8.79% 8.80% 8.78% 8.77% (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 8.72% 8.50% 8.50% 8.50% 8.51% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.61% 8.57% 8.54% 8.50% 8.47% 1100 8.63% 8.61% 8.57% 8.54% 8.49% 8.46% 1200 8.62% 8.60% 8.56% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 1300 8.63% 8.62% 8.57% 8.53% 8.48% 8.46% 1400 8.66% 8.64% 8.59% 8.55% 8.50% 8.47% 1500 8.71% 8.69% 8.63% 8.60% 8.55% 8.52% 1600 8.77% 8.75% 8.70% 8.66% 8.61% 8.57% 1715 8.79% 8.77% 8.70% 8.65% 8.60% 8.56% (C1osing Mar 27) 1715 8.55% 8.54% 8.50% 8.47% 8.43% 8.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.9100/59.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com