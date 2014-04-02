Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.90/03.50 01.40/01.70 01.45/01.75 08.82% 08.51% 08.82% (Mar 28) 1000 11.50/14.50 10.50/12.50 01.00/02.00 11.65% 12.77% 06.08% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.50/41.00 81.50/83.50 125.50/127.50 170.50/172.50 1100 39.50/41.50 83.00/85.00 127.50/129.50 173.00/175.00 1200 39.50/41.50 83.00/85.00 127.50/129.50 173.50/175.50 1300 39.50/41.50 83.00/85.00 127.50/129.50 173.00/175.00 1400 39.50/41.50 82.50/84.50 127.25/129.25 173.50/175.50 1500 39.50/41.50 82.50/84.50 127.00/129.00 172.50/174.50 1600 40.00/41.00 83.00/84.50 127.00/128.50 172.00/174.00 1715 39.75/40.75 82.50/84.00 126.00/128.00 170.50/172.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 40.50/42.50 82.50/84.50 126.00/128.00 171.00/173.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/213.00 259.00/261.00 305.00/307.00 345.50/347.50 1100 214.50/216.50 263.00/265.00 308.50/310.50 349.50/351.50 1200 215.00/217.00 263.00/265.00 309.00/311.00 350.00/352.00 1300 214.50/216.50 263.00/265.00 308.50/310.50 349.50/351.50 1400 214.50/216.50 262.50/264.50 308.50/310.50 349.50/351.50 1500 213.00/215.00 261.00/263.00 306.50/308.50 347.50/349.50 1600 212.50/214.50 260.00/262.00 305.50/307.50 346.00/348.00 1715 211.00/213.00 258.50/260.50 303.50/305.50 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 211.00/213.00 258.00/260.00 303.50/305.50 343.50/345.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 469.00/471.00 511.00/513.00 1100 395.00/397.00 436.50/438.50 474.00/476.00 516.50/518.50 1200 395.50/397.50 437.00/439.00 474.50/476.50 517.00/519.00 1300 395.50/397.50 436.50/438.50 474.00/476.00 516.50/518.50 1400 395.50/397.50 436.00/438.00 473.50/475.50 515.50/517.50 1500 393.50/395.50 434.50/436.50 472.00/474.00 514.00/516.00 1600 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 469.75/471.75 512.00/514.00 1715 389.50/391.50 430.50/432.50 467.50/469.50 509.50/511.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 388.00/390.00 428.00/430.00 465.00/467.00 507.00/509.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.32% 8.98% 8.88% 8.88% 8.87% 8.88% 1100 9.42% 9.14% 9.03% 9.02% 9.02% 9.02% 1200 9.43% 9.15% 9.04% 9.05% 9.05% 9.03% 1300 9.42% 9.14% 9.03% 9.02% 9.03% 9.02% 1400 9.41% 9.10% 9.03% 9.05% 9.03% 9.01% 1500 9.42% 9.10% 9.01% 9.00% 8.97% 8.96% 1600 9.39% 9.09% 8.96% 8.95% 8.92% 8.90% 1715 9.32% 9.02% 8.88% 8.85% 8.84% 8.83% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 9.23% 8.90% 8.79% 8.80% 8.78% 8.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.90% 8.89% 8.83% 8.78% 8.72% 8.68% 1100 9.01% 8.99% 8.93% 8.88% 8.82% 8.78% 1200 9.03% 9.01% 8.95% 8.89% 8.83% 8.79% 1300 9.01% 9.00% 8.94% 8.88% 8.82% 8.78% 1400 9.02% 9.00% 8.94% 8.88% 8.82% 8.77% 1500 8.97% 8.96% 8.90% 8.85% 8.79% 8.75% 1600 8.91% 8.89% 8.83% 8.78% 8.72% 8.69% 1715 8.83% 8.82% 8.77% 8.72% 8.67% 8.63% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 8.79% 8.77% 8.70% 8.65% 8.60% 8.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.9000/59.9100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com