Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.30/07.30 01.30/01.80 04.00/05.50 08.06% 07.91% 08.11% (Apr 2) 1000 02.90/03.50 01.40/01.70 01.45/01.75 08.82% 08.51% 08.82% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.25/36.25 78.00/79.00 121.50/122.50 165.00/167.00 1100 34.00/36.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 1200 34.00/36.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 1300 33.75/35.75 76.50/78.00 119.75/121.75 164.00/166.00 1400 34.00/36.00 76.50/78.50 120.00/122.00 164.50/166.50 1500 34.00/36.00 76.50/78.50 119.50/121.50 163.50/165.50 1600 34.00/36.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 1715 34.00/36.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 39.75/40.75 82.50/84.00 126.00/128.00 170.50/172.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 252.00/254.00 296.00/298.00 336.00/338.00 1100 203.00/205.00 250.00/252.00 294.50/296.50 334.50/336.50 1200 203.00/205.00 250.00/252.00 294.50/296.50 334.50/336.50 1300 204.00/206.00 251.00/253.00 296.00/298.00 336.50/338.50 1400 204.50/206.50 252.00/254.00 297.00/299.00 337.00/339.00 1500 203.50/205.50 251.00/253.00 296.00/298.00 336.00/338.00 1600 203.00/205.00 249.50/251.50 294.50/296.50 334.50/336.50 1715 202.50/204.50 249.00/251.00 293.50/295.50 333.00/335.00 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 211.00/213.00 258.50/260.50 303.50/305.50 344.00/346.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/383.00 422.00/424.00 459.00/461.00 501.00/503.00 1100 379.50/381.50 420.00/422.00 457.00/459.00 498.50/500.50 1200 379.50/381.50 420.50/422.50 457.50/459.50 499.50/501.50 1300 382.00/384.00 423.00/425.00 460.00/462.00 502.00/504.00 1400 382.50/384.50 423.50/425.50 460.50/462.50 502.50/504.50 1500 381.50/383.50 422.50/424.50 459.50/461.50 501.50/503.50 1600 379.50/381.50 420.50/422.50 457.50/459.50 499.50/501.50 1715 378.00/380.00 419.00/421.00 456.00/458.00 497.50/499.50 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 389.50/391.50 430.50/432.50 467.50/469.50 509.50/511.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.27% 8.93% 8.82% 8.77% 8.75% 8.74% 1100 9.07% 8.76% 8.67% 8.66% 8.66% 8.66% 1200 9.07% 8.76% 8.67% 8.66% 8.66% 8.66% 1300 9.04% 8.80% 8.72% 8.71% 8.70% 8.70% 1400 9.08% 8.81% 8.74% 8.73% 8.72% 8.72% 1500 9.07% 8.79% 8.69% 8.67% 8.67% 8.68% 1600 9.05% 8.74% 8.65% 8.64% 8.64% 8.63% 1715 9.06% 8.75% 8.66% 8.65% 8.63% 8.62% (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 9.32% 9.02% 8.88% 8.85% 8.84% 8.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.72% 8.70% 8.66% 8.61% 8.56% 8.54% 1100 8.67% 8.66% 8.61% 8.56% 8.51% 8.49% 1200 8.67% 8.65% 8.61% 8.57% 8.52% 8.50% 1300 8.72% 8.71% 8.67% 8.62% 8.57% 8.55% 1400 8.73% 8.71% 8.67% 8.62% 8.57% 8.54% 1500 8.69% 8.68% 8.64% 8.59% 8.54% 8.52% 1600 8.65% 8.64% 8.60% 8.55% 8.51% 8.49% 1715 8.63% 8.61% 8.57% 8.53% 8.48% 8.46% (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 8.83% 8.82% 8.77% 8.72% 8.67% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1650/60.1750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com