Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 06.50/08.50 04.00/05.00 02.50/03.50
07.86% 08.07% 07.56%
(Apr 3)
1000 05.30/07.30 01.30/01.80 04.00/05.50
08.06% 07.91% 08.11%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 30.25/32.25 71.75/73.75 114.50/116.50 158.00/160.00
1100 30.50/32.50 72.00/74.00 114.50/116.50 158.00/160.00
1200 30.50/32.50 72.25/74.25 115.00/117.00 158.50/160.50
1300 30.00/32.00 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 157.50/159.50
1400 29.50/31.50 71.25/73.25 114.00/116.00 157.50/159.50
1500 29.75/31.75 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 157.50/159.50
1600 29.50/31.50 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 156.50/158.50
1715 29.50/31.50 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 157.00/159.00
(C1osing Apr 3)
1715 34.00/36.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 197.50/199.50 244.00/246.00 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00
1100 197.50/199.50 244.00/246.00 288.00/290.00 328.00/330.00
1200 198.00/200.00 244.50/246.50 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00
1300 197.00/199.00 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 327.50/329.50
1400 197.50/199.50 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 327.50/329.50
1500 197.00/199.00 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 327.50/329.50
1600 195.50/197.50 241.50/243.50 285.00/287.00 324.50/326.50
1715 196.00/198.00 242.00/244.00 285.50/287.50 325.00/327.00
(C1osing Apr 3)
1715 202.50/204.50 249.00/251.00 293.50/295.50 333.00/335.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 373.00/375.00 413.50/415.50 450.50/452.50 492.00/494.00
1100 373.00/375.00 413.50/415.50 450.50/452.50 492.00/494.00
1200 373.00/375.00 413.50/415.50 450.50/452.50 492.00/494.00
1300 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 491.50/493.50
1400 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 491.50/493.50
1500 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 491.50/493.50
1600 369.50/371.50 410.00/412.00 447.00/449.00 488.50/490.50
1715 370.00/372.00 410.50/412.50 447.50/449.50 489.00/491.00
(C1osing Apr 3)
1715 378.00/380.00 419.00/421.00 456.00/458.00 497.50/499.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.81% 8.58% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52% 8.53%
1100 8.86% 8.60% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52% 8.52%
1200 8.88% 8.63% 8.55% 8.54% 8.54% 8.54%
1300 8.78% 8.56% 8.50% 8.50% 8.51% 8.52%
1400 8.69% 8.54% 8.49% 8.51% 8.52% 8.51%
1500 8.74% 8.57% 8.50% 8.51% 8.52% 8.52%
1600 8.68% 8.52% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45%
1715 8.70% 8.54% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49%
(C1osing Apr 3)
1715 9.06% 8.75% 8.66% 8.65% 8.63% 8.62%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.54% 8.53% 8.49% 8.46% 8.41% 8.40%
1100 8.53% 8.53% 8.49% 8.45% 8.41% 8.40%
1200 8.54% 8.53% 8.49% 8.46% 8.41% 8.40%
1300 8.53% 8.53% 8.50% 8.46% 8.42% 8.40%
1400 8.53% 8.53% 8.49% 8.46% 8.41% 8.40%
1500 8.54% 8.53% 8.50% 8.46% 8.42% 8.41%
1600 8.46% 8.46% 8.44% 8.41% 8.37% 8.36%
1715 8.49% 8.49% 8.46% 8.43% 8.39% 8.38%
(C1osing Apr 3)
1715 8.63% 8.61% 8.57% 8.53% 8.48% 8.46%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0800/60.0900 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.