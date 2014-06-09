Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.80% 06.80% 06.80% (Jun 6) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.94% 07.19% 06.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.25/27.75 68.50/70.50 109.00/111.00 158.50/160.50 1100 26.00/27.50 68.50/70.50 109.00/111.00 158.00/160.00 1200 26.25/27.25 69.00/70.00 109.50/111.50 158.50/160.50 1300 26.00/27.50 69.00/71.00 110.50/112.50 160.00/162.00 1400 26.50/28.00 69.50/71.50 111.00/113.00 161.50/163.50 1500 26.50/28.00 69.75/71.75 111.50/113.50 162.00/164.00 1600 26.00/27.50 69.50/71.50 111.00/113.00 161.50/163.50 1715 26.00/27.50 69.00/71.00 110.00/112.00 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 27.25/28.25 69.50/70.50 109.00/111.00 157.50/159.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 246.50/248.50 296.50/298.50 342.00/344.00 1100 204.50/206.50 246.50/248.50 296.00/298.00 342.00/344.00 1200 205.00/207.00 246.50/248.50 296.00/298.00 342.00/344.00 1300 207.00/209.00 249.00/251.00 299.00/301.00 345.50/347.50 1400 209.50/211.50 251.50/253.50 301.50/303.50 348.50/350.50 1500 209.50/211.50 252.00/254.00 302.00/304.00 348.00/350.00 1600 209.50/211.50 251.50/253.50 301.50/303.50 348.00/350.00 1715 207.50/209.50 249.00/251.00 298.50/300.50 343.50/345.50 (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 203.00/205.00 243.50/245.50 292.00/294.00 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.50/383.50 423.50/425.50 468.00/470.00 502.50/504.50 1100 381.00/383.00 422.00/424.00 467.00/469.00 501.50/503.50 1200 382.00/384.00 423.00/425.00 468.00/470.00 502.50/504.50 1300 386.00/388.00 428.00/430.00 473.00/475.00 508.00/510.00 1400 390.00/392.00 432.50/434.50 478.00/480.00 513.00/515.00 1500 389.00/391.00 432.00/434.00 477.50/479.50 512.50/514.50 1600 389.50/391.50 432.00/434.00 477.00/479.00 511.50/513.50 1715 384.50/386.50 426.50/428.50 471.00/473.00 505.00/507.00 (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 375.50/377.50 416.00/418.00 460.00/462.00 494.00/496.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.67% 8.66% 8.81% 8.93% 8.99% 9.03% 1100 8.64% 8.66% 8.79% 8.90% 8.97% 9.02% 1200 8.64% 8.67% 8.82% 8.92% 8.98% 9.02% 1300 8.67% 8.75% 8.90% 9.01% 9.07% 9.11% 1400 8.77% 8.79% 8.96% 9.11% 9.17% 9.19% 1500 8.79% 8.83% 8.99% 9.12% 9.18% 9.21% 1600 8.70% 8.79% 8.96% 9.10% 9.17% 9.19% 1715 8.65% 8.70% 8.86% 9.00% 9.06% 9.08% (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 8.51% 8.53% 8.66% 8.76% 8.81% 8.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.08% 9.08% 9.02% 8.97% 8.93% 8.77% 1100 9.07% 9.08% 9.00% 8.94% 8.90% 8.75% 1200 9.07% 9.08% 9.02% 8.96% 8.92% 8.77% 1300 9.16% 9.18% 9.12% 9.06% 9.02% 8.86% 1400 9.23% 9.26% 9.21% 9.15% 9.11% 8.94% 1500 9.24% 9.25% 9.19% 9.14% 9.10% 8.94% 1600 9.23% 9.25% 9.20% 9.13% 9.08% 8.92% 1715 9.10% 9.11% 9.06% 9.00% 8.95% 8.79% (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 8.88% 8.89% 8.82% 8.76% 8.73% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.2000/59.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com