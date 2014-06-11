Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 06.16% 07.69% 07.69% (Jun 9) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.80% 06.80% 06.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/26.00 67.00/69.00 108.50/110.50 157.50/159.50 1100 24.50/26.50 67.50/69.50 108.00/110.00 156.00/158.00 1200 24.50/26.00 67.50/69.50 108.00/110.00 156.00/158.00 1300 24.25/26.25 67.25/69.25 107.75/109.75 156.25/158.25 1400 24.50/25.50 67.00/68.00 106.50/108.50 154.00/156.00 1500 24.00/25.50 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 156.50/158.50 1600 24.00/25.50 67.00/69.00 107.00/109.00 155.00/157.00 1715 24.00/25.50 67.00/69.00 107.00/109.00 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 26.00/27.50 69.00/71.00 110.00/112.00 160.00/162.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 294.50/296.50 339.00/341.00 1100 201.50/203.50 242.00/244.00 290.50/292.50 334.50/335.50 1200 201.50/203.50 242.50/244.50 290.50/292.50 335.00/337.00 1300 202.00/204.00 243.00/245.00 291.50/293.50 335.50/337.50 1400 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 286.50/288.50 329.50/331.50 1500 202.00/204.00 242.50/244.50 289.50/291.50 332.50/334.50 1600 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 287.00/289.00 330.00/332.00 1715 201.00/203.00 241.00/243.00 288.00/290.00 331.00/333.00 (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 207.50/209.50 249.00/251.00 298.50/300.50 343.50/345.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 378.50/380.50 420.00/422.00 465.00/467.00 499.00/501.00 1100 374.50/376.50 416.00/418.00 460.00/462.00 493.50/495.50 1200 375.00/377.00 416.50/418.50 460.50/462.50 494.00/496.00 1300 376.00/378.00 417.50/419.50 461.50/463.50 495.50/497.50 1400 369.00/371.00 409.50/411.50 453.00/455.00 486.50/488.50 1500 372.00/374.00 412.50/414.50 456.00/458.00 489.50/491.50 1600 369.00/371.00 409.00/411.00 452.50/454.50 486.00/488.00 1715 370.00/372.00 410.00/412.00 453.50/455.50 487.00/489.00 (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 384.50/386.50 426.50/428.50 471.00/473.00 505.00/507.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.66% 8.82% 8.89% 8.94% 8.99% 1100 8.64% 8.67% 8.76% 8.82% 8.85% 8.87% 1200 8.62% 8.67% 8.76% 8.82% 8.86% 8.88% 1300 8.60% 8.64% 8.76% 8.84% 8.88% 8.90% 1400 8.50% 8.54% 8.64% 8.72% 8.76% 8.76% 1500 8.52% 8.62% 8.75% 8.84% 8.87% 8.86% 1600 8.52% 8.59% 8.69% 8.75% 8.78% 8.78% 1715 8.52% 8.59% 8.70% 8.79% 8.82% 8.81% (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 8.65% 8.70% 8.86% 9.00% 9.06% 9.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.01% 9.00% 8.94% 8.89% 8.85% 8.69% 1100 8.89% 8.90% 8.85% 8.80% 8.75% 8.61% 1200 8.90% 8.91% 8.86% 8.81% 8.76% 8.62% 1300 8.92% 8.93% 8.89% 8.84% 8.79% 8.65% 1400 8.77% 8.77% 8.71% 8.67% 8.62% 8.49% 1500 8.85% 8.84% 8.78% 8.73% 8.68% 8.54% 1600 8.78% 8.77% 8.71% 8.66% 8.61% 8.48% 1715 8.81% 8.80% 8.73% 8.68% 8.63% 8.50% (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 9.10% 9.11% 9.06% 9.00% 8.95% 8.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.2900/59.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com