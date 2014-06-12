Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% (Jun 10) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 06.16% 07.69% 07.69% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.25/24.25 66.00/68.00 105.50/107.50 153.00/155.00 1100 22.75/24.75 65.50/67.50 105.50/107.50 153.50/155.50 1200 22.50/24.50 65.50/67.50 105.00/107.00 152.50/154.50 1300 23.00/24.50 65.50/67.50 105.00/107.00 152.00/154.00 1400 22.50/24.00 65.00/67.00 104.50/106.50 152.00/154.00 1500 22.50/24.00 65.50/67.50 105.00/107.00 152.50/154.50 1600 23.00/24.50 65.50/67.50 105.00/107.00 152.50/154.50 1715 23.00/24.00 66.00/68.00 105.50/107.50 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 24.00/25.50 67.00/69.00 107.00/109.00 155.50/157.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 285.00/287.00 328.00/330.00 1100 198.00/200.00 237.50/239.50 284.50/286.50 327.50/329.50 1200 197.50/199.50 236.50/238.50 283.00/285.00 325.50/327.50 1300 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 282.50/284.50 325.00/327.00 1400 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 281.50/283.50 323.50/325.50 1500 197.50/199.50 237.00/239.00 283.50/285.50 326.50/328.50 1600 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 283.00/285.00 325.50/327.50 1715 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 285.00/287.00 328.50/330.50 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 201.00/203.00 241.00/243.00 288.00/290.00 331.00/333.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 367.00/369.00 407.00/409.00 450.50/452.50 484.00/486.00 1100 366.50/368.50 406.50/408.50 449.50/451.50 483.00/485.00 1200 364.00/366.00 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 480.00/482.00 1300 363.50/365.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 480.00/482.00 1400 362.00/364.00 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 477.50/479.50 1500 365.00/367.00 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 481.00/483.00 1600 364.50/366.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 480.50/482.50 1715 367.00/369.00 407.00/409.00 450.00/452.00 483.00/485.00 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 370.00/372.00 410.00/412.00 453.50/455.50 487.00/489.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.61% 8.66% 8.72% 8.75% 8.75% 1100 8.55% 8.58% 8.69% 8.74% 8.74% 8.74% 1200 8.52% 8.56% 8.63% 8.69% 8.71% 8.70% 1300 8.55% 8.56% 8.62% 8.66% 8.68% 8.68% 1400 8.45% 8.51% 8.60% 8.65% 8.66% 8.66% 1500 8.50% 8.56% 8.64% 8.70% 8.72% 8.72% 1600 8.55% 8.56% 8.64% 8.69% 8.71% 8.70% 1715 8.57% 8.61% 8.67% 8.73% 8.76% 8.76% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 8.52% 8.59% 8.70% 8.79% 8.82% 8.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.76% 8.75% 8.69% 8.64% 8.59% 8.45% 1100 8.75% 8.74% 8.68% 8.63% 8.58% 8.44% 1200 8.69% 8.68% 8.62% 8.57% 8.53% 8.38% 1300 8.68% 8.67% 8.62% 8.58% 8.53% 8.38% 1400 8.65% 8.63% 8.57% 8.53% 8.48% 8.34% 1500 8.72% 8.71% 8.65% 8.60% 8.55% 8.40% 1600 8.70% 8.70% 8.64% 8.59% 8.54% 8.39% 1715 8.77% 8.77% 8.70% 8.64% 8.59% 8.44% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 8.81% 8.80% 8.73% 8.68% 8.63% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.2700/59.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com