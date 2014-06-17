Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.61% 07.61% 07.61% (Jun 13) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.91% 07.16% 06.14% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 59.50/61.00 98.50/100.50 145.50/147.50 1100 17.00/18.50 60.00/62.00 99.00/101.00 146.00/148.00 1200 17.50/18.50 60.50/62.50 100.00/102.00 147.50/149.50 1300 17.50/19.00 61.00/62.50 100.50/102.50 148.00/150.00 1400 17.75/18.75 60.75/62.25 100.00/101.50 146.75/148.75 1500 17.00/19.00 60.50/62.50 100.00/102.00 147.00/149.00 1600 17.75/18.75 61.00/63.00 100.00/102.00 147.00/149.00 1715 17.50/18.50 60.50/62.50 99.50/101.50 145.50/147.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 18.00/19.00 60.50/62.50 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.50/191.50 229.00/231.00 275.00/277.00 317.00/319.00 1100 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 275.50/277.50 317.50/319.50 1200 191.50/193.50 231.00/233.00 277.00/279.00 319.50/321.50 1300 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 278.50/280.50 321.50/323.50 1400 190.50/192.50 229.00/231.00 274.50/276.50 316.00/318.00 1500 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 274.50/276.50 316.50/318.50 1600 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 274.00/276.00 315.00/317.00 1715 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 272.00/274.00 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 189.50/191.50 228.00/230.00 273.50/275.50 315.00/317.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.00/357.00 395.00/397.00 438.00/440.00 471.00/473.00 1100 355.50/357.50 396.00/398.00 439.00/441.00 472.00/474.00 1200 358.00/360.00 398.50/400.50 442.00/444.00 475.50/477.50 1300 359.50/361.50 400.00/402.00 443.50/445.50 477.00/479.00 1400 354.00/356.00 393.50/395.50 436.50/438.50 469.50/471.50 1500 354.00/356.00 393.00/395.00 436.00/438.00 469.00/471.00 1600 352.00/354.00 391.50/393.50 434.25/436.25 467.00/469.00 1715 349.00/351.00 387.00/389.00 429.50/431.50 462.00/464.00 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 352.00/354.00 391.50/393.50 434.50/436.50 467.50/469.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.53% 8.56% 8.58% 8.59% 8.57% 1100 8.70% 8.59% 8.60% 8.61% 8.60% 8.59% 1200 8.77% 8.66% 8.67% 8.67% 8.66% 8.63% 1300 8.80% 8.68% 8.68% 8.69% 8.68% 8.66% 1400 8.77% 8.63% 8.62% 8.61% 8.58% 8.54% 1500 8.76% 8.65% 8.64% 8.61% 8.58% 8.55% 1600 8.84% 8.67% 8.65% 8.61% 8.58% 8.54% 1715 8.75% 8.61% 8.56% 8.53% 8.50% 8.46% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 8.57% 8.53% 8.54% 8.55% 8.54% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.54% 8.46% 8.44% 8.37% 8.24% 1100 8.58% 8.56% 8.49% 8.47% 8.39% 8.26% 1200 8.62% 8.60% 8.53% 8.51% 8.44% 8.31% 1300 8.65% 8.62% 8.54% 8.52% 8.45% 8.32% 1400 8.52% 8.49% 8.41% 8.39% 8.32% 8.20% 1500 8.54% 8.50% 8.41% 8.39% 8.32% 8.20% 1600 8.50% 8.46% 8.38% 8.36% 8.29% 8.16% 1715 8.44% 8.38% 8.28% 8.25% 8.19% 8.07% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 8.50% 8.47% 8.39% 8.37% 8.31% 8.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1550/60.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com